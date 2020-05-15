Even after devaluations in indexes due to a possible second wave of infections in Europe and Asia, the old container exchanges opened up on Friday morning, 15, due to the relaxation in social isolation measures – a practice adopted to contain the advance of the new coronavirus, which causes Covid-19. However, due to the negative results of the German economy, the region’s markets started to reduce progress.

In Asia, the signs at the close were with most of the indexes rising, after Chinese data showed a stronger recovery than expected in the industry of the second largest economy in the world. Only China and Hong Kong closed in the red. There is also a growing tension between the United States and China. The matter has returned to the spotlight in recent weeks and, on Thursday, 12, American President Donald Trump said he has no interest in talking with China’s President Xi Jinping.

European Exchanges

European stock exchanges, which opened higher, reduced gains after the release of Germany’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which shrank less than expected in the first quarter but suffered a downward revision in the fourth quarter’s data. At 5:06 am (Brasília time), the Frankfurt Stock Exchange rose 1.43%, the London Stock Exchange advanced 1.30% and the Paris Stock Exchange gained 1.03%.

Asian handbags

Asian stock markets closed mostly higher on Friday, after Chinese data showed a stronger recovery than expected in the industry of the second largest economy in the world.

The Japanese Nikkei index rose 0.62% in Tokyo today, at 20,037.47 points, driven by mining and financial sector stocks, while South Korean Kospi showed a slight 0.12% gain in Seoul at 1,927.28 points, and Taiex advanced 0.32% in Taiwan, to 10,814.92 points.

China’s industrial production expanded by 3.9% annually in April, reversing a 1.1% decline in March and exceeding analysts’ expectations, who had forecast a 1% rise, as Beijing reversed much of the isolation measures adopted to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. On the other hand, both retail sales and investments in fixed assets in China fell more sharply than expected in April (-7.5%) and in the first quarter (-10.3%), respectively.

In mainland China, the Shenzhen Composite rose 0.16%, at 1,808.56 points, but the Shanghai Composite – the country’s main stock index – closed the session at a marginal low of 0.07%, at 2,868.46 points . Also in the red today was Hang Seng, which fell 0.14% in Hong Kong, to 23,797.47 points.

In Oceania, the Australian stock exchange followed the predominantly positive tone in Asia, and the S & P / ASX 200 advanced 1.43% in Sydney, at 5,404.80 points.

NY Futures

New York stock market futures indices operate at a moderate high early on Friday, in the wake of China’s better-than-expected industrial production numbers, and Treasury interest rates operate without a single direction, waiting for a series of US data, including April retail sales. Investors closely monitor large savings indicators to assess the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

At 4:35 am (Brasília time), in the futures market, Dow Jones rose 0.29%, S&P 500 rose 0.23% and Nasdaq rose 0.40%. Among Treasuries, the yield of the 2-note T-note increased by 0.149%, but that of the 10-year-old T-note fell by 0.619% and that of the 30-year-old T-bond fell by 1.289%.

Petroleum

Oil futures contracts operate at an increase of more than 3% in the early hours of Friday, expanding the strong gains from the previous session, after China released better-than-expected industrial production data, suggesting that the Asian country’s demand for commodity gained strength after Beijing eased blockade measures related to the coronavirus pandemic. At 4:25 am (Brasília time), the barrel of WTI oil for July rose 3.12% at Nymex, at $ 28.75, while Brent for the same month advanced 3.73% at ICE, at $ 32, 29.

