BRASILIA – The increase in government spending during the pandemic of the new coronavirus, added to the political crisis, led the financial market to project a record primary gap for Brazil in 2020. Data released this Monday, 27, by the Central Bank (BC) ) show that the expectation of the public sector’s primary deficit for the year jumped from 5% to 6.20% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). This is the largest percentage of the BC historical series, which started in December 2001.

In the worst result recorded to date, in 2016, the consolidated public sector registered a primary deficit equivalent to 2.48% of GDP. At the time, the leak was still a consequence of the lack of fiscal control observed during the years of President Dilma Rousseff’s government.

The record primary deficit expectation for 2020 is a direct consequence of the crisis caused by the covid-19 pandemic. Since March, the government has announced a series of economic measures to prevent the closure of companies and the uncontrolled increase in unemployment. The actions represent an increase in expenses for the government, with a direct impact on the primary result.

Another factor contributing to the biggest breach is the political crisis, which intensified last week, after Sérgio Moro left the Ministry of Justice. In recent weeks, financial market economists have been systematically reviewing their projections for Brazilian GDP, amid doubts about the sustainability of the Jair Bolsonaro government.

Currently, the median market projection for GDP in 2020 is a retraction of 3.34%, but there is already at least one financial institution that expects a 6% decline.

The primary result reflects the balance between public sector revenues and expenses, even before the payment of interest on the public debt. The advances in projections reflect the expectation that, with the increase in government spending during the new coronavirus pandemic and the decline in GDP, the country will have a very difficult fiscal scenario in 2020.

The data from the Focus Market Report, released on Monday by the BC, also show that the nominal result of the public sector will present a gap of 11.10% of GDP in 2020. If confirmed, it will be the worst performance of the BC historical series, initiated in 2002. The nominal result reflects the balance between income and expenses already after the payment of interest on the public debt.

Insolvency risk

The advance of the public sector’s primary deficit is a concern for the government and private sector economists. This is because, to cover the gap, the government is obliged to borrow even more, issuing government bonds. The result is an increase in the debt-to-GDP ratio.

BC figures show that, at the end of February, the General Government’s Gross Debt was 76.5% of GDP. With the crisis caused by the new coronavirus – which increases the fiscal gap and reduces GDP – the expectation among financial market economists is that this percentage will exceed 80% in the coming months.

The calculation of how far the debt goes, however, is uncertain. This is because the government itself does not, at this moment, have confidence in how long the social isolation measures will continue, with negative impacts on the economy.

The Gross Debt of the General Government – which covers the federal government, the state and municipal governments, excluding the Central Bank and state-owned companies – is one of the main references for the assessment, by the global risk rating agencies, of the solvency capacity In practice, the greater the debt, the greater the risk of default by Brazil.

