With drones and surveying experts investigates the Coahuila Prosecutor’s Office accident in the Micaran mine

Investigations by culpable homicide by the Coahuila Attorney General’s Office, for the accident of the Micaran mine, where seven workers died in the incident registered on June 4 in the community of Rancherías in the municipality of Múzquiz, they continue to advance.

The attorney general, Gerardo Márquez Guevara, stated that some inquiries are being carried out on the site on the topographic expert that has to do with the dimensions of the place, which was carried out by a typographer from the state agency.

He argued that the field work needs to be carried out with drones and they are about to issue the opinion, with that and some proceedings with testimonies or interviews with the partners who own the concession to exploit the mine, the folder is being concluded.

Márquez Guevara, said that the legal advisor of the company has just approached them, assumes his responsibility and is willing to cooperate with the authority.

He stressed that the proceedings are focused on the death of the miners and that the investigation folder will be available for the General Prosecutor of the Republic and also for administrative matters of the Secretary of Labor.

The lines of research by the Coahuila Attorney General’s Office, are focused on two aspects, one of them attributed to a fact of nature and the second to a possible omission of care.

