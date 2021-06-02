GOLDMAN SACHS, with double-digit profitability and contained ratios, what more could you ask for?

1Q21 ACCOUNTS

Goldman sachs registered in the first quarter of 2021 net income of $ 17.70 billion, nothing less than + 102% from the same period of the year 2020 and + 51% compared to the income of the previous quarter. All its business areas register growth in income, highlighting the good growth dynamics in Asset Management, Global Markets and Investment Banking.

Net profit of $ 6.84 billion, or $ 18.60 / share, compared to $ 3.11 / share in the first quarter of 2020 and $ 12.08 / share in the fourth quarter of last year. anus. Therefore, a year-on-year growth in earnings per share of no less than + 498% and + 54% vs. the previous quarter. Of course, the Financial Group recorded a provision of $ 70 million in 1Q21 vs. $ 937 million in the same quarter of a year ago and $ 293 million in 4Q20. By divisionsGlobal Markets contributes 43% of the income, followed by Asset Management that accounts for 26% of the income, Investment Banking 21% and Consumer Banking 10%.

GOLDMAN SACHS, with double-digit profitability and contained ratios, what more could you ask for?

PROFITABILITY, SOLVENCY AND EFFICIENCY

Total assets under supervision increased to a record $ 2.20 trillion, + 21.2% vs. a year ago. Equity value per share increased 6.2% in the first quarter of 2021, to $ 250.81 / share and Return on equity (ROE) improves to 31%, with ROTE of 32.9% in 1Q21.

Advanced CET1 solvency ratio increased quarterly thanks to an increase in CET1 capital reflecting net earnings higher than share buybacks and dividends. The CET1 went from 13.4% to 13.5% at the end of 1Q21. Goldman Sachs’ efficiency ratio for its part, at the end of 1Q21 was 53.3%, improving in a very remarkable way from 73.9% a year ago. That is, if a year ago to enter $ 1 Goldman Sachs had to spend $ 0.739, now you only have to spend $ 0.533 to enter that same $.

Read more

SHAREHOLDER REMUNERATION

Goldman Sachs paid its shareholders $ 3.15 billion from January to March 2021, ($ 2.70 billion of buyback of treasury shares and 448 million of ordinary dividend). You have now proposed a payment of $ 1.25 / share on June 29, 2021 (Record day June 1, 2021). Taking into account the effective dividend and not including the share buyback, at prices in this report the yield on dividend-Yield for Goldman Sachs securities stands at 1.34%.

FUNDAMENTAL ASSESSMENT

Not only does the revaluation accumulated by Goldman Sachs securities in the long term seem more than justified (+ 145% from the lows of March 2020 and + 24% so far in 2021), but also, in view of the growth in income , increased profitability, improved efficiency, good solvency and good operating data, it still has a long way to go.

Based on the forecast of results for the end of 2021, the market discounts a PER of 8.47v compared to a slightly higher average multiple for its competitors. (PER> 15v for JP Morgan). Discount also for PEG, with a ratio for Goldman Sachs of 0.12v compared to 0.7v for JP Morgan. By book value, discount also for Goldman (1.37 PVC vs. 1.38v for JP Morgan).

GOLDMAN SACHS, with double-digit profitability and contained ratios, what more could you ask for?

Based on a fundamental analysis and with a view to the medium / long term, the recommendation is positive. It is a quality value, with good historical management and future plans. He still has a long way to go.

Webinar: PERSPECTIVES FOR THE SECOND SEMESTER OF 2021 (June 15) Find out HERE