Hated by many, hailed by others, The ‘Community’ series became a benchmark for all fans of pop culture, Due to the different allusions he makes about her throughout her episodes, her followers will be happy to know that there will be a meeting of the original cast of the program.

Although the series never reached high levels of popularity, managed to stay on the air for 6 seasons, this despite the departure of several of its protagonists as the sessions went by, so without a doubt it will be interesting to see the entire cast gathered once again to do a live reading of a chapter.

Due to the crisis that we are currently going through due to the coronavirus, the actors of ‘Community’ decided to reunite their study group once again to do a question and answer session and star live in the chapter, ‘Cooperative Polygraphy’, which belongs to the fifth season.

According to the site, Variety, This meeting will take place on May 18 at 2:00 pm and can be seen on the YouTube channel of ‘Community’, so if you want to ask the cast of the series something, you can send your questions through social networks using #AskCommunity and @CommunityTV, likewise fans of the program will be able to make donations during the live show, which will serve to bring food to the communities most affected by the coronavirus.

Thus, once again, Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie, Donald Glover, Danny Pudi and Chevy Chase, will play their ‘Community’ roles, and although in the chapter, ‘Cooperative Polygraphy’, Chevy Chase had already left the show, You will also participate in this live session.

This is how the meeting of the original cast of ‘Community’ will take place, But the good news does not end here, since the former director of the series, Joe Russo, opened the possibility of making a movie of the series, for now, fans can already watch the entire 6 seasons through Netflix and Hulu.