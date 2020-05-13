Nicolás Mahut once spent three days playing the longest tennis duel in history on a Wimbledon court. But on Wednesday, an hour-long light workout was more difficult for him.

After all, it dragged on many weeks of inactivity in the coronavirus pandemic. The confinement that began on March 17 in France ended on Monday, allowing Mahut and other professionals to cautiously return to the courts.

Mahut exchanged shots of different power and precision with Grégoire Barrère, his practice partner.

“It feels good to play tennis again. Everyone misses him; the players and the coaches, ”said Mahut after his session at a practice center near the French Open venue in Roland Garros.

“The greatest risk is injury,” he said. “We played relaxed for an hour and I already feel a little pain.”

For Mahut and many other athletes, this has been a pause like no other.

“What is different is that it is not like an injury. They have all had injuries and been away from the circuit for five or six months. But this is a different feeling, “he said. “We were not on vacation — far from it, with all the people confined — and we were not injured. We are really facing a complex situation. ”

What also felt strange were the new mandatory measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 — such as not sitting in the chair, using balls other than the opponent’s, and wearing gloves to clean the net rope with disinfectant after the session.

“Hopefully we can have normal training conditions soon,” he said. “But you have to respect the rules. We are fortunate just to be back playing. ”

The 38-year-old has won majors in doubles, but he is perhaps best known for his dying loss to John Isner 70-68 in the fifth set of Wimbledon in 2010, the longest game in history.

They played for 11 hours and 5 minutes in a duel in which the different tennis players won with their serve 168 consecutive times, and totaled 216 aces combined.

Even having a single ace against Barrère was difficult.

“You don’t lose the feeling with the racket, or maybe very little,” said Mahut. “What is really difficult is the serve, your feet feel heavy. We will have to wait a bit before reaching a high level again. ”

Countless opinions have arisen as to when tennis can be resumed, even without fans.

“What is certain is that we cannot start playing if there is a risk of contamination,” said Mahut. “Is playing without fans an option? I really don’t know. I think this is not the best time to have this debate about who is right and who is not. ”