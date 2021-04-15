With dental floss and butterfly wings, Carolina Sandoval dances and ‘flutters’ in front of the sea

The Venezuelan Carolina sandoval He caused a sensation by posting a video wearing a butterfly with wings on the front and back of his torso and also on his ankles. For the cherry on the cake I had a tiara of transparent crystals and, as always, a perfect makeup, typical of “The Poisonous”. But the bodysuit she was wearing turned into a thong from behind and that made her look very sexy at the same time and of course and as expected, she generated all kinds of comments on her account. Instagram.

Chanting “Like a butterfly” he spoke about how the days after the renewal of marriage vows that she did in an intimate and very heartfelt ceremony with her husband Nick hernandez, relatives of both and a few close friends. He said that he has read almost all the messages that have been sent to him and thanked the expressions of affection from his loyal followers. However, he dedicated himself to talking about freedom and happiness, about the importance of feeling that you can be a person who makes your own decisions without fear of what they will say, which also reinforces self-love.

Of course and not least said that Nick and she completed 6 years of marriage, that is what everyone sees. But that “After going through a hurricane of things and succeeding as a couple, what remains is the union and consolidation of it.” It ensures that couples who overcome difficult times and stick together move forward like oak trees that are almost impossible to break.

She also assured that “This art of not being left with the desire to do anything is what has led her to write books, generate content, grow her product company, etc.” He stated very forcefully that “She was born that way and that neither Facebbok nor Instagram made her like that.” This responding to the criticisms that point out that he wants to attract attention when he makes this type of publication.

Without a doubt, the ex-host of the celebrity show of Telemundo, Tell me what you know, continues to send a message of self-assurance and joy to everyone who hears and sees it. It also continues to grow rapidly in its social networks, where every day it innovates with different content.

