Chronicle: With the days numbered, it was only a matter of time. Several Hispanics, involved in the murder of a Latino from Georgia. The defendants are not such good tokens to say, their records show their dark past.

One of this year’s hottest crimes in Georgia, involving at least seven members of the Hispanic community, may be about to be solved.

Gwinnett County Police announced the capture of three of the individuals who were allegedly involved in the mysterious shooting murder of a Hispanic boy.

One more suspect is still on the run, but authorities say they hope to arrest him soon to make him pay for his misdeeds.

The crime occurred on August 29 in a hotel room in the city of Duluth, where the victim was staying.

That night many strange things happened at the hotel. First a single man entered and went up to the room located on the third floor.

Later a couple came accompanied by two little ones. The four of them also went up to the third floor.

A while later, two gang-like subjects appeared.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU: ICE raids: 5 things you should never do

Her baggy clothes and tattoos on various parts of her body caught the attention of some of the guests, but so far, everything was fine.

However, a few minutes later, two gunshots were heard at the hotel. People started running like crazy to lock themselves in their rooms.

Others terrified saturated the lines of 911. I do not blame them, with that of the mass shootings, anyone panics.

And it is that until that moment nobody knew that it was an attack against a specific target.

A few minutes before police patrols began arriving, the hotel’s security cameras recorded four people running from the building.

Two of those adults were carrying backpacks and a couple of young children, one of whom appeared to be naked.

The suspects were last seen walking down a busy street in the town, and although officers searched all over the area, even with their dogs, they were unable to find them.

As for the person shot, despite the fact that some guests tried to give him first aid, when the agents arrived at the room he was already lifeless.