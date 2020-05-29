BRASÍLIA – The conditions of social isolation in the country recommended by the health authorities to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, 22% of industrial companies in Brazil are only able to keep their activities running for another month and 45%at most for three months. The data are contained in a survey by the National Confederation of Industry (CNI), commissioned FSB Research Institute.

Among the companies that had a drop in sales, 48% say they have the financial means to maintain their activity between one and three months and 25% for less than a month. Among those who had increased sales, 23% believe that they can maintain the activity for a period between six months and one year and 26% for more than one year.

The survey shows that 74% of companies were impacted in the current scenario and 82% recorded a drop in sales in the last 45 days. For 49% of those who had lost revenue, the setback was more than dand 50%. Others 29% saw the gains decrease between 31% and 50%.

In order to face this moment and try to overcome the crisis while maintaining activity, many industries have benefited from the measures adopted by the government that allowed agreements to suspend the employment contract or reduce the workday and salary for three months. Negotiations to reduce work hours and wages reached 39% of industry, and half adopted the measure for the three months allowed by the government. Another 22% opted to suspend the contracts, without paying the salary.

“The data shows that the labor measures, which resulted in more than 8 million individual agreements to reduce working hours and wages and suspension of employment contracts, were important for the preservation of jobs “, says the president of CNI, Robson Braga de Andrade.

Research shows that 66% of companies did not fire employees due to the impacts caused by the pandemic. And, among the universe of those who dismissed employees, 78% believe that this measure will be temporarya, even though the majority believes that there will be a reduction in revenue in the industrial sector as a whole in 2020.

“The government has adopted several measures to shield families, with the emergency assistance of R $ 600, and companies, in an effort to make labor issues more flexible. Companies do not like to fire too quickly, because they fire and then have difficulty finding a hand of work to rehire “, says the executive manager of Economics at CNI, Renato da Fonseca.

He ponders, however, that even with the gradual reopening of various activities, companies are, for the most part, with low revenues, which may lead to the closure of many of them. According to him, the main current difficulty for entrepreneurs is access to credit.

The survey shows that seven out of ten executives consider the initiatives adopted by the government to address the effects of the pandemic appropriate. But, when asked if these actions are sufficient, this agreement index drops to 39%. And the difficulty in accessing credit is one of the obstacles cited by entrepreneurs, especially for working capital. “The financial agent is sure that many will break,” he says.

“With a crisis like this, the solution that we are seeing all over the world, even in the United States that has little intervention, is the Treasury as guarantor”, says Fonseca. According to him, the expectation of the sector is for the approval of the Investment Guarantee Fund (FGI) expanded, which would make a greater guarantee from the National Treasury possible to credit operations at this time.

Effective policy

Taxes were identified as the most significant financial problems for the industry (26% of responses), followed by payroll (23%). Thus, government measures that allowed the postponement or installment payment of taxes in this pandemic period were considered the most effective policy for 38% of the executives interviewed. Still regarding the measures already announced by the Federal Executive, the majority approves, but considers them insufficient.

Expectations

The survey points out that 64% of respondents expect a reduction in total revenue this year compared to 2019. Others 23% plan maintenance and only 12% expect an increase. When the question was about the expectation for annual revenue for the entire industrial sector, 86% responded that they expect a reduction this year.

Regarding the size of the staff, 58% expect to maintain the current number of employees, 24% expect to reduce, and 17% to increase.

The sector also projects, for the most part, for the post-pandemic only the maintenance of production at pre-crisis levels. For 46%, it will take more than six months after the end of social isolation for this production to start growing. Others 32% believe in this growth trajectory after two to three months.

“Many consumers will still be afraid to take to the streets until they have a cure (for covid-19). It will not be an immediate recovery. In addition, there will be a whole period of higher cost, because companies will have to comply with a security protocol, without being able to work at full capacity. It will take six months to a year, where we will have a different economy, until we have a recovery “, evaluates Fonseca.

He defends the resumption of the reform agenda, such as taxation, an electricity sector project, a new landmark for sanitation, to attract new investments from the private sector. “Congress needs to get back on that agenda, as soon as this moment of emergency measures is over.”

The CNI survey was conducted with 1,017 industrial executives from all regions of Brazil between May 15 and 25, with a 95% confidence interval. The margin of error is 3 percentage points.

