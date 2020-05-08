RIO – The Minister of Health, Nelson Teich, visited the field hospital of the City Hall of Rio de Janeiro, next to Mayor Marcelo Crivella, this Friday morning. However, he avoided answering questions asked by the press – such as, for example, whether Rio, where the disease killed 184 people in a 24-hour interval, should impose a lockdown.

Teich made only a short speech after visiting the Riocentro hospital, in the west, and the City Hall’s crisis office. “We are on a working visit. We are going to talk to people from the municipal, state and federal levels and see the best way to join forces,” he said.

After this commitment, the minister will have a meeting with Governor Wilson Witzel and the State Secretary of Health, Edmar Santos. At the end of the afternoon, a visit to the works of the Maracanã field hospital, which will be the main one in the State in the fight against the coronavirus, is also scheduled – and is delayed.

In addition to the minister, Bolsonarist state and federal deputies attended the Crivella agenda. The mayor gets closer and closer to President Jair Bolsonaro, with whom he must walk together in his search for re-election. They were at Riocentro Dr. Luizinho (Progressistas-RJ) and Luiz Lima (PSL-RJ), from the Rio de Janeiro bench in Brasília, and Alana Passos, Anderson Moraes and Marcio Gualberto, all from PSL in the Rio Legislative Assembly.

Asked about lockdown, after Witzel said that total isolation rested with the municipalities, Crivella said he would do it progressively. “We are imagining that the best lockdown effect is to go to areas where we are having more problems. And we are already doing that. We did it in Campo Grande, Bangu, Santa Cruz,” he said, referring to neighborhoods on the west side. “How do we do this lockdown without people starving? That’s the big question.”

The mayor endorsed what Teich said and stated that the minister’s visit was intended to “organize” the health spheres in Rio.

