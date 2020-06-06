Since Cristiano Ronaldo to Zinedine Zidane, there are many figures who praised River despite not having a direct connection to football. The “Millionaire”, throughout its history, has been the cradle of great sports stars, which has led it to be known in all latitudes.

Here we will review those who have expressed their affection for the red band crossed to the chest:

Cristiano Ronaldo: “From South America, the team that I like the most is River, Higuaín made me interested in that institution.” CR7 and “Pipita” were teammates at Real Madrid between 2009 and 2013 and have been at Juventus since 2019.

Cristiano Ronaldo posed with a River shirt with his name

Zinedine Zidane: Enzo Francescoli reported the fanaticism of French for the “Millionaire”. “Zinedine slept with the River shirt on and was also wearing it in Juventus practice,” he said. He even named his son Enzo after Francescoli.

Gianluigi Buffon: “I am not to watch much soccer, but one always has some sympathy. And between Boca and River, for example, I stay with River. I love that shirt with the red band, one of the most beautiful in the world. That which Parma and Carrarese, the team from my city, have the colors of Boca “.

Gerard Piqué: “River or Boca? Masche has instilled in me River, so … The World Cup final was a great experience. Although we won, but I think River deserved to be there.”

Frank Lampard: “When Hernán Crespo played here in Chelsea we used to talk a lot about Argentine football, and his stories lived in River motivated me a lot to want to play in that country. He showed me photos of when he played there, he showed me the video of the championship they obtained in the ’96 and never in my life did I see something like that. From that moment on I never stopped watching Argentine football, especially River. “

Didier Drogba: “My God is Maradona, but I am a River fan and I would like to play there.” Also, in an interview with TNT Sports, Daniel “Keko” Villalva revealed his experience with the Ivorian at a tournament in London. “Drogba entered the locker room with the shirt and began to sing the songs of River because we celebrated that we had come out champions. After a while, Di Santo wrote to me and told me that in the locker room, Drogba had the River shirt and sang songs River that had hit him, “he recalled.

Drogba and his love for River in a youth tournament in London. In that team played, among others, Lamela, Keko Villalva, González Pirez and Solari

Iker Munian: “River is a team that I have always liked, above all, because of the great fans it has, always encouraging the team. I admire it a lot, I follow all the games and I wish it well. There are many things because when you are little and you watch the Boca-River classics on TV you always go for one. I suffered the descent, but we went down because it is the only title we have left to win. “

Iker Muniain, renowned River fan

Francesco Toldo: The Argentine Julio Cruz told in 2019 that his former teammate Francesco Toldo, a former Italian Inter goalkeeper, had confessed his affection for the Núñez club. “Francesco Toldo had told me that he would have loved to come to River,” said the “Gardener.”

Ibai Gómez: “We are cheering for River Plate,” confessed the left winger of Athletic Club (Spain) in 2012.

Pep Guardiola: The Spanish coach never expressed himself in favor of the “Millionaire”, but he was close to playing in 2005. “Pep likes good football and in Argentina he is assured. The economic issue is secondary, because he has higher offers” At that time, his representative José María Orobitg expressed.