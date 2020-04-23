BRASÍLIA – Defenders of the Pro-Brazil Plan to expand public investments, to boost the economy after the new coronavirus crisis, want to “circumvent” the spending ceiling and execute expenses through extraordinary credits, which are beyond the reach of the mechanism that limits the advance of expenses to inflation, according to the Estadão / Broadcast.

This type of credit is free from the bonds imposed by the ceiling, even if its actual disbursement occurs in the following years. However, it can only be opened in specific situations, such as public calamity. The solution will still be submitted to the government’s legal and budgetary areas to certify the possibility of adoption.

The assessment within the government is that, given the reduced supply of resources in the international market and the reduced appetite for risk in medium and long-term investments, it would be necessary to carry out a “surgical” intervention by the State, with a defined period (10 years) and “different tax treatment”. A constitutional change to guarantee this escape valve would not be ruled out to prevent investments for the resumption from being “suffocated” in the spending ceiling.

In the view of sources that participate in the elaboration of the plan, if Brazil waits for a process of “resumption of inertia”, only due to the strength of the market and the private sector, the speed of this recovery may be less than desired. Therefore, the idea is that the State will have a greater participation in the start until the private sector regains the conditions to capitulate investments in infrastructure. There could be a transition, with less participation by the public sector each year, as private resources return in greater abundance.

A recovery driven by the private sector has been defended by the team of the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes. However, the economic team ended up being left out of the initial discussions of the plan, which have been going on for more than 30 days between the Civil House and ministries such as Infrastructure and Regional Development.

Last Wednesday, 22, the Chief Minister of the Civil House, Walter Braga Netto, hit the key that the plan will be implemented this year, which would help in the strategy of justifying the expenditure as part of the set of measures of combating the covid-19 pandemic. This would pave the way for opening up extraordinary credit.

He gave the program structuring deadline until July, with details of the projects until September and implementation from October. However, there are members of the government who advocate accelerating this schedule.

PAC

The strategy of taking these investments out of reach of the ceiling has been compared to the reduction of expenses of the Growth Acceleration Program (PAC) allowed in PT’s administrations to ensure the fulfillment of the fiscal target, especially from 2012, when the health of public accounts started to deteriorate.

Members of the Jair Bolsonaro government have been rejecting ccomparisons between the Pro-Brazil Plan and the economy-boosting programs managed by former presidents Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Dilma Rousseff. But technicians have talked to those who participated in the development of the PAC to see what methodologies can be used and “what the government needs to escape”. The order behind the scenes is to work on governance measures, such as the preparation of executive projects and the selection of the project portfolio.

Defenders of the plan argue that, even if the government creates an alternative tax treatment for these investments, there will be no weakening in investor confidence in relation to the ceiling or the reform agenda, which should be resumed after the most critical period of the crisis. The assessment is that the opposite may occur: a strengthening of confidence when the State participates in this menu of measures to try to put the country back on a growth path.

Today, waiting for financing lines, even from abroad, it can take from one year to one and a half years, a time that Brazil does not have in view of those working on the plan. In the assessment of these sources, the war budget PEC itself paves the way for this differentiated treatment, by predicting that the costs of combating covid-19 are not limited to health, but also include spending in the social and economic areas.

