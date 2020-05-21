Santo Domingo, RD.

The cyclonic season, which begins on June 1, according to forecasts, will be a season in the Atlantic above normal, this linked to the crisis that countries are experiencing through the COVID-19, could be life-threatening of many people, according to a study by the Coordination Center for Disaster Prevention in Central America and the Dominican Republic and the Central American Integration System.

They assert that one of the main threats facing the Dominican Republic and Central America is that the onset of the rains is mostly without their financial protection tools against disasters, especially risk retention, so if they do not have strong leadership and focused on all levels of government, they could face a tough and deadly season.

“A possible impact at the beginning of the rainy season in areas experiencing normal or above normal rainfall would be the impact on communities with the highest exposure, as well as the impact on areas or infrastructure identified as shelters, or in which some type of of overcrowding or crowding, such is the case of migrant transit areas, prisons or others, “says the study.

They explain that in these places the transmission of the virus could be intensified under current conditions if COVID-19 prevention and protection plans are not implemented, as well as sanitation and hygiene protocols for waste management.

“Plans need to be developed to support safe social distancing from the virus for hurricane evacuees. In addition, it is necessary to prepare the refuge infrastructure, hotels and basic services to receive coastal refugees fleeing from strong hurricanes. The planning of shelters and houses of last resort must take into account the preventive social distancing ”, they assure.

They indicate that on June 1, countries should check if there is enough transportation, hotels and temporary shelters free of COVID-19 to accommodate the most vulnerable people due to the rains.

“Response teams will also face complex scenarios and need to redesign protocols that have already become obsolete as they can be subject to further wear and tear from the likely contagion of personnel. It is possible that a greater number of available units will be required since the infected personnel will have to remain in quarantine ”, they explain.

