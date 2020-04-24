Fábio Justino was hospitalized at the Bangu Hospital CTI and, before being discharged on Thursday, talked to Flamengo’s midfielder Everton Ribeiro, by phone

“An important connection can be a positive determinant for a patient.” To this end, midfielder Everton Ribeiro participated in an action carried out by Flamengo, contacting Fábio Justino, a red-black supporter who was hospitalized at the CTI of Bangu Hospital with Covid-19.

After receiving the call from shirt number 7, Fábio continued his recovery and was discharged on Thursday. The red-black fan highlighted the importance of contact with the idol, and the words of affection, in his treatment.

– The word has so much power, he called me Wednesday night and Thursday afternoon I was discharged from the hospital. Positive words have the power to change a picture, whatever it may be – published Fábio, in a social network, this Friday.

Midfielder Everton Ribeiro also commented on the action taken.

– Words of comfort can make a difference and it is available to all of us.

Check, below, the publications of Everton Ribeiro and Fábio Justino, in addition to the publication of the Flamengo profile on the action carried out with the red-black.

Everton Ribeiro called the red-black Fábio Justino (Photo: Reproduction / Flamengo)

Photo: Lance!

Falaa Fábio Faustino 😂😂 ops! Glad to have premiered the painting Solidary Connection, produced by my friend @yuripalopoli, where I was able to talk to @fabiojusttino wishing a lot of strength in his recovery. Words of comfort can make a difference and it is available to all of us. https://t.co/EywJuQnXA0 – Everton Ribeiro (@evertonri)

April 24, 2020

I was very happy with the initiative of @yuripalopoli and the connection of @evertonri. The word has so much power, that he called me on the 4th night and on the 5th afternoon I was discharged from the hospital. Positive words have the power to change a picture, whatever it may be. Thank you! 🙌🏿 https://t.co/dvH5lbM6PD – Fábio Justino (@fabiojusttino)

April 24, 2020

See too:

LANCE Newsroom! chooses the ideal Brazilian team of the 21st century