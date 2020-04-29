BRASILIA – With the extra expenses to combat the new coronavirus, the consolidated public sector accounts (Union, States, municipalities and state-owned companies) should close 2020 with a gap close to R $ 600 billion, equivalent to about 8% of the Product Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The estimate was released on Wednesday, 29, by the National Treasury.

If confirmed, this will be the highest value in the BC’s historical series, which started in 2001. The primary deficit occurs when expenditures are above revenues, not counting public debt interest expenses.

In all last year, the consolidated public sector accounts registered a primary deficit of R $ 61.872 billion in 2019 (0.85% of GDP).

For this year, only the government had to reach a primary deficit target of up to R $ 124.1 billion.

However, with the public calamity decree, proposed by the government and approved by the National Congress due to the coronavirus pandemic, it will no longer be necessary to reach this value.

According to the government, this gap in public accounts will occur due to the expenses authorized to combat the coronavirus crisis, whether it be measures in the health area, or to prevent the increase in unemployment, as well as the loss of revenue resulting from the retraction of economy.

“It cannot be said that the government is not responding to the coronavirus crisis because the deficit [das contas públicas] it will be expressive “, said the Secretary of the National Treasury, Mansueto Almeida.

Increase in public debt

The National Treasury explained that, with the sharp increase in the fiscal gap, there will be a “significant increase in public debt” and this “will require an even greater fiscal effort from the country. [por meio, por exemplo, da contenção de gastos] in the period after the crisis “.

“The maintenance of the fiscal consolidation process, by means of the spending cap rule, is fundamental to guarantee the solvency of public accounts and, consequently, the sustainability of public policies that are so necessary in the country”, evaluated the institution.

Numbers from the 2021 Budget Guidelines Law (PLDO) bill, already sent to the National Congress, show that the government will again restrict public spending from 2021 – impacting the so-called discretionary expenses (those that are not mandatory, which can be freely defined by ministries).

Government accounts

In March, a month that was partially impacted by the new coronavirus, the government-only accounts registered a primary deficit of R $ 21.171 billion, reported the National Treasury. As a result, there was a small increase compared to the same month last year (-R $ 21.087 billion).

In the accumulated result for the first quarter of this year, the government accounts showed a primary deficit (revenues greater than expenses, not including interest on the debt) of R $ 2.908 billion. As a result, there was an improvement compared to the same period in 2019 – when the deficit in the government accounts totaled R $ 9.288 billion.

The Treasury secretary noted, however, that this improvement in government accounts in the first quarter of this year is related to a change in the payment schedule of precatorios (debt collection from the government, by individuals or companies, which already have a judicial sentence) definitive).

“There was no payment of court orders in March [deste ano]. If it had happened, [o déficit nas contas do governo de] January to March would be worse than last year, “explained Mansueto. According to him, the payment of court orders, estimated for 2020, is around R $ 10 billion.

