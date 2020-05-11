The improvement in Brazil’s risk rating and the return to the investment grade given by the rating agencies became even more distant with the crisis caused by the Covid-19. Fitch’s assessment, Standard & Poor’s (S&P) and Moody’s is that the country must suffer from the economic deterioration, which may affect the government’s ability to adjust public accounts and implement the reform agenda after the new coronavirus pandemic.

For the first time, Brazil achieved investment grade – a kind of certificate that a country is a reliable payer of its debts – in 2008. Seven years later, in 2015, S&P was the first to remove the seal of good pay from the Brazil, followed by Fitch and Moody’s. Until the beginning of this year, despite the slow recovery of the economy after the recession, it seemed that Brazil’s rating would rise.

With the crisis caused by the covid-19, which arrived in the country while the economy tried to overcome low growth and the political crisis between the government of President Jair Bolsonaro and the other Powers escalated, the scenario changed radically.

On Tuesday, 5, the Fitch agency revised the outlook for the country’s sovereign credit rating to “negative”. “The review reflects the deterioration of the economic and fiscal outlook and the negative risks of renewed political uncertainty, including tensions between the Executive and Congress, and uncertainty about the duration and intensity of the coronavirus pandemic, “the agency said in a statement.

Fitch revised the outlook for the note, but maintained Brazil’s sovereign rating at “BB-“. S&P today also assigns a “BB-” rating, and Moody’s classifies the country as “Ba2” – the three grades below investment grade.

Livia Honsel, a sovereign ratings analyst for S&P, says the pandemic has made it even more difficult to approve reforms. “In December, we indicated that there was a likelihood of improvement, based on a reduction of the deficit in the future and the approval of structural reforms. Now, with this complex international context, it is difficult for Brazil’s rating to improve next year”, says.

She recalls that, although the agencies do not have an opinion on how each government deals with the crisis of the new coronavirus, Brazil’s risk assessment includes political issues, such as the difficulties for the country to proceed with reforms, caused by divisions in Congress or opposition between the Powers.

“As in other countries, the impacts of the pandemic on Brazil’s economy and fiscal performance will be serious,” says Samar Maziad, vice president and principal analyst for Brazil at Moody’s. “We expect a drop in GDP of more than 5% this year. And it will depend on how much the government will be able to handle the increase in spending and return to the path of fiscal consolidation next year.”

According to her, the most important thing to define the image that Brazil will have with international investors will be how the country will be able to apply the resources used to contain the effects of the crisis. “It will still be necessary to evaluate the effectiveness of the measures that are being applied now.”

Last month, the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV) Economic Uncertainty Indicator (IIE) hit 210.5 points, the highest level in the historical series, and had already risen 95 points since February. Before that, the highest point had been reached just when Standard & Poor’s withdrew investment grade from Brazil, in September 2015.

Exchange of post

Although, in public, President Jair Bolsonaro has reaffirmed in recent days, on more than one occasion, that the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, was “the man who decides the economy in Brazil”, in practice, the dehydration of agendas defended by the minister – as in the transfer of resources to the States and in the freezing of salaries of categories of civil servants – did not go unnoticed by the market.

For risk agencies, the presence or absence of Guedes at the head of the ministry is less relevant than the signal by the government that the reform agenda, such as tax and administrative, will be maintained after the pandemic.

“It is important that the government can predict the future policies. In the case of Brazil, the fiscal issue is important. If the fiscal prudence policy remains the same, perhaps an eventual departure from Guedes would have no effect on the rating “, says Livia, from S&P.

For Fábio Silveira, managing partner at MacroSector, you can’t pretend that the economy’s management is doing well. “Economic policy is at a standstill. As far as the design of taxation is concerned, no one will invest. The risk agencies would not demote us at the height of the crisis, but will put filters to see how each country will react after Covid-19 . “

The chief economist at Necton, André Perfeito, however, considers that a change in the Minister of Economy would be risky in the dynamics of asset prices, since it would be interpreted as a turning point in the economic agenda. “Today, Brazil has a problem of very strong economic coordination. The president is constantly obliged to reaffirm Guedes’s strength, because there are pressures on the other side, contrary to the minister.”

For Perfeito, the presence of the minister in charge of the economy still gives some degree of predictability. “The problem is that, for better or worse, there is a direction orientation with Guedes and the absence of him would bring very great doubts, would completely disorganize asset prices: dollar, stock exchange or interest.”

