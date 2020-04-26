In the midst of the crisis caused by the new coronavirus, several American states started to include abortions in a list of surgeries and medical procedures considered “non-essential” and, therefore, must be suspended during the pandemic – except in cases where the health of the woman is at risk.

Several states claim abortions are non-essential procedures, and activists say restrictions violate constitutional law

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

According to state authorities, the objective of these emergency measures is to reduce the risk of exposure to the virus and to preserve hospital beds and scarce protective equipment, such as gloves and masks, needed by medical teams on the front lines of combating covid-19. , the disease caused by this virus.

The United States is the main epicenter of the pandemic and, as of this Sunday (26/4), already registered more than 957 thousand cases and more than 54 thousand deaths, according to the monitoring carried out by Johns Hopkins University.

But reproductive rights organizations accuse politicians in those states of taking advantage of the crisis to advance their anti-abortion agenda.

According to these organizations – and much of the medical community – abortions cannot be compared to other non-essential procedures and cannot be postponed.

They claim that, in the case of a pregnancy, depending on the waiting time, what was supposed to be a postponement of abortion becomes a de facto ban.

Experts also note that the risks and costs of an abortion are lower in early pregnancy. In the United States, about 90% of abortions are performed in the first trimester of pregnancy.

“A delay of several weeks or, in some cases, days, can increase the risks or potentially make (abortion) completely inaccessible. The consequences of failing to get an abortion have a profound impact on a person’s life, health and well-being” says a note released jointly by eight national medical organizations representing gynecologists and obstetricians.

Lawsuits



In the face of new restrictions, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and reproductive rights organizations Planned Parenthood and Center for Reproductive Rights have filed lawsuits to ensure that abortion clinics remain open.

“We should all do our part during this crisis, but government actions must be based on science and public health, not politics,” ACLU lawyer Julia Kaye said in a written statement.

“Prohibiting abortion does not save health resources or interrupt the transmission of the virus, because a pregnancy cannot be paused during a pandemic. Pregnant women will need access to medical care, whether for elective abortion, treatment for spontaneous abortion, prenatal care. or childbirth. ”

So far, emergency measures adopted by the states of Alabama, Arkansas, Iowa, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas have been the subject of legal actions. In most cases, judges decided to allow at least part of the abortion services to operate.

In one of the most recent decisions, released on April 17 and guaranteeing the continuity of abortions in Tennessee, Judge Bernard Friedman said that “delaying a woman’s access to abortion, even for a matter of days, may result in the need of a longer and more complex procedure, which involves progressively greater health risks, or may result in the complete loss of the right to obtain an abortion “.

Organizations that have filed lawsuits say the restrictions violate the constitutional right to abortion. Since 1973, when the Supreme Court, the highest level of American justice, issued its decision in the Roe vs. Wade, abortion is recognized as a fundamental right across the country.

“These emergency abortion bans are an abuse of power and part of a recurring effort to use false justifications to close clinics and get around Roe vs. Wade,” Nancy Northup, Center for Reproductive Rights President, said in a statement. “These same states have been trying for years to ban access to abortion. No one should be fooled (and believed) that this is necessary in the current crisis.”

The American Constitution guarantees the right to abortion to the point of fetal viability (from which the fetus can survive outside the womb), which varies, but usually occurs around 24 weeks of gestation. After that point, each state is free to regulate the procedure, except when necessary to preserve the life or health of women.

Increased restrictions



Over the past few decades, state governments, especially those with a conservative majority and led by the Republican Party, have adopted a series of measures to limit the right to abortion without, however, going against the constitution. The strategy is usually to keep abortion legal, but to make it inaccessible.

United States is currently the epicenter of the new coronavirus pandemic

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

Measures vary by state and may include banning the procedure after a certain period of pregnancy, imposing minimum waiting periods, mandatory multiple visits to the clinic until abortion is done, mandatory counseling or, in the case of minors , need for country approval.

Several states have also increased demands on clinics, both in terms of facilities and requirements for medical professionals.

Given these restrictions, access to abortion is already difficult in many American states even in normal times, a situation aggravated by the emergency measures adopted to respond to the coronavirus crisis.

In some, the new measures have even suspended abortions with medications, made in early pregnancy, in which the woman takes two pills, the first in a clinic and the second at home. In others, such as Tennessee, abortion with pills is allowed until the 11th week of pregnancy, but the use of telemedicine in these cases is prohibited, which forces the woman to go to a clinic to receive the pills.

The use of telemedicine is one of the reasons for disputes between supporters and opponents of the right to abortion in the United States. Still in late March, before state emergency measures came into effect, 52 entities opposed to abortion sent a letter to Health Secretary Alex Azar, asking that the use of this resource not be expanded during the pandemic.

The letter called for an end to all abortions during the crisis, with the aim of reserving medical equipment to fight the coronavirus and relieve pressure on emergency units. that, thus, they would not have to worry about possible cases of complications in abortions. It also requested that abortion clinics not have access to emergency funds released in response to the pandemic.

A week later, a group of 21 state attorney generals sent another letter to the Secretary of Health, asking the federal government to lift restrictions (prior to the pandemic) on abortion by drugs, allowing the pills to be prescribed by telemedicine, avoiding the need for contact between patient and health team.

Confusion and uncertainty



The emergency measures adopted by States and the often opposed decisions issued by different courts have caused confusion and uncertainty among women seeking abortions. One example is Texas, where Republican Governor Greg Abbott announced restrictions in late March.

The measures were challenged in court by abortion advocacy organizations. Among the arguments was that medical abortions do not require the use of protective equipment by the health professional and, therefore, should not be included in restrictions in response to the coronavirus.

Restrictions on abortions have led to lengthy legal battles

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

But Texas officials said that this type of abortion requires the use of some protective equipment, such as gloves, during the initial visit to the clinic. They also emphasized that, in case of complications, hospitalization may be necessary, resulting in the occupation of a bed that could be reserved for patients with covid-19. Clinics have said that the risk of complications in this type of abortion is rare.

Twice, a federal judge went against the restrictions and guaranteed the continuation of abortion services in Texas. Also twice, an appeals court disagreed with the judge and allowed the restrictions to remain in place.

Last week, in a turnaround, the appeals court said that medical abortions and surgical abortions could continue to be performed on women who are about to complete the time limit for obtaining the procedure. In other cases, the suspension would remain in effect.

But earlier this week, the court ruled that the state could maintain a ban on abortions with medications. Two days later, in an announcement on Wednesday night, the Texas government removed abortions from the list of procedures that must be suspended during the pandemic.

Faced with so many comings and goings, clinics in the state had to cancel and reschedule abortions several times. The uncertainty caused many women to travel to other states, on routes that can take several hours, in an attempt to obtain an abortion. With this, critics say that, instead of reducing exposure to the coronavirus, as was the alleged goal, the measures increase the risk of contamination.

In a document sent to the court in the Texas case, the American Medical Association, the largest medical association in the country, with more than 240,000 members, said that abortion restrictions should “increase, rather than reduce, the burden on hospitals and the use of protective equipment “.

An example of the risks is illustrated in a statement attached to the court case, in which a 24-year-old pregnant woman reported driving more than 12 hours to a clinic in Denver, Colorado, to have an abortion. “Obviously, if it weren’t for the pregnancy, I wouldn’t be traveling during a pandemic,” said the woman.

See too:

Coronavirus: how to avoid misinformation in the midst of the covid-19 infodemia

BBC News Brasil – All rights reserved. Reproduction without written permission from BBC News Brasil is prohibited.

