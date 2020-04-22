A defender who was at the club since last year, in the dispute for Serie B, he chose not to renew his contract and intends to pursue other career challenges, preferably abroad

Despite having a renewal proposal, defender Didi defined that he will not continue at Botafogo -SP, club for which he disputed the Paulista Championship. As a result, the defender, who has a contract with the club until April 30, will not be present after the quarantine period due to the coronavirus.

Didi, with a contract at the end, will not renew with Botafogo-SP and will follow another path (Photo: Disclosure)

Didi arrived at Botafogo almost a year ago, after recovering from a knee injury sustained while playing for Turkey’s Adanaspor. Holder in the 2019 B Series dispute, shirt 53 was the best passer of the competition, with an average of 56.4 certain passes per game. The information is from SofaScore.

In 2020, the defender was one of the few remaining members of the team that served in Serie B, in 2019. Holder in the Paulistão campaign, Didi opted for new challenges in the sequence of his career. The defender’s priority is to return to acting

abroad in the second half of the year.

– I am very grateful to Botafogo for opening the doors for me to return to acting after a year without playing. I decided that the moment is to seek a new challenge. I made sure to communicate the club even before the end of the contract for all the respect and gratitude I have for everyone.

In all, Didi played 28 games and scored three goals for Pantera, one of them against São Paulo, for Paulistão’s ninth and penultimate round. In addition to the Ribeirão Preto team, the defender played for Adanaspor, from Turkey, Audax, Guratinguetá, CRAC, São Bernardo, Palmeiras B and Paulista.

