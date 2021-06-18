With ‘coffins’ they protest the deaths of cyclists in road accidents

MEXICO CITY.- The collective ‘Ni una bici blanca más’ concentrated on Paseo de la Reforma, in front of the National Auditorium, to undertake a march in memory of the cyclists who died in various road incidents.

Accompanied by relatives, they circulated in the direction of the capital’s Zócalo, dragging from their bicycles some boxes that simulated the coffins of cyclists who have lost their lives in road accidents and others who have been physically disabled by the same causes.

Upon entering the Plaza de la Constitución, they advanced to one of the National Palace Gates to express their annoyance at the different cases of road incidents, they denounced that so far they have not been served justice.

It may interest you: For security they restrict visits to ‘Polly’ and ‘Fer’; hospitals will keep records

This is the case of Mario Trejo, a young man who on November 6, 2019 was run over by a bus of the Copesi Line in Eje 2 Norte and Calle de Pino, Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office, due to the accident he lost his right leg.

Right now there have been two hearings that nothing has been resolved and in this time I have been rehabilitating at the National Rehabilitation Institute (INR), in this time I have tried to give my all to be able to get on the bike, but it has not had a great time something to do me justice or give me a solution to my problem (…) this person is free because a judge granted him preventive detention, ”shared Mario Trejo.

As a measure of protest, they placed the white boxes with the names of the deceased cyclists and smoke flares in front of the door of the National Palace that is close to Corregidora street, calling for the dignity of all the victims.

The shoot ended peacefully by withdrawing from the Zócalo of Mexico City.

Find accurate information about Mexico City in Community.

Are you about to do a procedure? Check here costs and requirements.

*

sarr