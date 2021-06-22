“With Clemente we are only joined by the jokes in the press conferences”

06/22/2021

On 06/23/2021 at 00:15 CEST

With the shield prepared for the ‘bullets’ that he knew he would receive at a press conference, Luis Enrique Martínez experienced a new meeting with the most tense media. The Spanish coach, much discussed after two draws in the first two commitments of the ‘Red’, received an avalanche of questions about his continuity on the bench, his relationship with the Federation, if he plans to renew despite not accessing the second round , if you understand that you are being questioned at this point, etc.

In those two initial meetings against Sweden and Poland, Spain has shown itself superior to its rival, but that dominance has been of little use because it has not translated into victories or goals (one in two games).

“We gamble what we gamble, which is to go to the round. Then, the corresponding reflection will be made. We play what the majority of teams, who reach the third game with options to be first, second, third or fourth, “said ‘Lucho’ asked about the context that the Spanish national team will experience against Slovakia this Wednesday.

One of the aspects that worries the press the most is the state of mind in the dressing room after failing to carry out the first two games: “I see the team well. The feelings are very clear. There is no one who can say that we have been inferior to Poland and Sweden. We have been superior in some respects and that is the goal against Slovakia. “

LLORENTE AND THE CONTRACT

Marcos Llorente is one of the proper names that more is appearing these days in the media when he is playing outside his usual position: “Although he starts from the side, he has played many minutes in attack, because we attack 70-80 percent. Many times he is open on the wing or entering through the inside corridor. He has played many minutes in attack, but I am open to him to occupy other positions “.

“I have a contract until after the World Cup. I’m going to leave, I’m going with the rhythm and I would be happy to continue. I have no intention of not fulfilling the contract, “he added about whether his will is to continue beyond what is achieved in the tournament.

CLEMENTE AND THE PENDING SUBJECT

One of the best moments of the press conference has come when they have put on the table a supposed parallel between his methodology and that of Javi Clemente: “Despite my admiration for Clemente, who is a unique person and a great coach, we have different views of football. He was a leader and the only thing that unites us is that we like the jokes in press conferences. As a player we reached this situation in a World Cup and a European Championship and we both carried them out. ”

About which facet the team must improve to make the final leap, ‘Lucho’ is clear: “What needs to be improved is the finishing phase. To score goals you have to generate chances and that is what we try to do, what cost. As a team we are doing more good things than you suggest. There is no doubt that we are a difficult team to beat.. Playing against us is not easy, but these last two games against opponents in theory inferior has cost us to transform the occasions. Analyze the great selections the occasions they create. Of course, they have better numbers. “