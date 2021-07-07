With Charles Oliveira ringside at UFC 264, Dustin Poirier has only praise for the new lightweight champion.

Protagonist of one of the most anticipated events of the MMA of the year, Dustin Poirier is one step away from becoming the next challenger for Charles Oliveira. Rival of Conor mcgregor At UFC 264, which takes place this Saturday, the American does not want controversy when talking about the new lightweight champion.

Possible rival of “Do Bronx”, Poirier He only showed respect and praise for the great conquest of the Brazilian in UFC 262.

“Charles deserves the belt as much as anyone who has already fought at lightweight. He’s in the UFC for about 10 years. A decade of victories and defeats. It grew back and built a sequence. It’s amazing what he did », he claimed Poirier, in an interview with ESPN.

Aware that he will face one of the biggest names in recent years, if he wins in UFC 264, Poirier I emphasize the Brazilian’s skills. In order to Dustin, Oliveira He’s not at the top of the division just by luck.

“He is a very dangerous fighter. He grew up in the Octagon. I have always followed him ”, concluded.

To win the fight with Oliveira, Poirier you will not have an easy task. The former interim champion will face Conor mcgregor, promoting a historic trilogy for the organization. The scoreboard at the moment is tied, with a victory for each.

On 2014, at featherweights, the Irishman won the first fight, knocking out Poirier in the first round. In the rematch, in UFC 257, Dustin He showed his evolution and knocked out the Irishman in the second round.

