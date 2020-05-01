The Government approved this Friday a new procedure to authorize the movement of people who are stranded in different cities of the country and still have not been able to return to their provinces of origin to comply with quarantine at their usual addresses.

The measure became effective as of the publication in the Official Gazette of Joint Resolution 3/2020, signed by the Ministers of Transportation, Mario Meoni, and the Interior Minister, Eduardo “Wado” de Pedro.

Among the recitals it is clarified that those interested must travel “one time”, in “private vehicles” and complying with a series of regulations that were written for this particular purpose, as long as have previously received authorization to do so from the authorities of the jurisdiction to which they want to return.

In a special regulation that was published together with the Resolution, He explained that each province, as well as the city of Buenos Aires, “will open and manage a registry” of resident citizens in each district. who are currently serving isolation elsewhere and they want to return to their homes.

These people “must register” in the registry that corresponds to them according to the district to which they wish to return and complete a form with personal data, such as name, surname, DNI, patent of the car in which they will circulate, point of origin and destination.

They will only be authorized to circulate when the authorities of each place “approve” the applications. and communicate it to the applicant.

The number of permits granted will depend on each jurisdiction because certain health security conditions must be guaranteed, according to the official text.

To establish this modality, the Government indicated that “the experience gathered in its implementation” during the first period of this measure “and the existence of numerous cases of people who have not been able to return to their habitual residence” cause it to be “necessary to implement a new procedure to evaluate exceptional authorizations for this purpose “.

“Starting Tuesday, May 5, 2020, the provinces and the city of Buenos Aires will report daily the list of people for whose displacement they agree, through a note signed by the Governor, Governor or the Head of Government -or the public official delegated to that effect-, also requesting the issuance of the ‘Certificate for the Return to Habitual Domicile’ “, it was clarified.

According to the regulation, “once the complete information has been received, the issuance of the ‘Certificate for the Return to Habitual Domicile’ will be enabled, which each jurisdiction must send to the interested parties and which will be the only circulation permit necessary to move from its place of origin to destination. “

This authorization “will be valid for ninety-six (96) hours computed from its emission “, although it was highlighted that those who travel “must observe the recommendations and instructions of the established health and safety authorities” in the context of the coronavirus pandemic.

