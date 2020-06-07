What do such successful apps like Uber, Cabify, Glovo or Wallapop have in common? All of them with what we know as apps on demand. These applications act as intermediaries between clients and suppliers.

Its growth has been very large in recent times and the forecasts are very positive. This type of applications could move many millions of euros over the next few years and they can be sources of work for hundreds of people. Can you imagine developing your own application? We come to talk about some courses that can help you achieve it.

CEV courses can be the best career opportunity

The Higher School of Communication, Image and Sound (CEV)It can be the perfect tool for those seeking to train in this field. They promise to bet on talent, innovation, technology and market trends, to achieve a highly qualified profile that finds its place. The content of their training is constantly adapting to current events, something of vital importance in a world that is advancing very fast.

Training as Superior Technician in Multiplatform Applications Development offers content focused on the Internet of Things and the use of creativity. To find new solutions, students learn standard programming languages ​​and software such as HTML 5, CSS 3, Javascript, C #, Java or PHP; but also other more complex ones like Swift or Angular JS. The result? Highly qualified and highly demanded students in the market.

Students have the opportunity to work with students from other cycles, preparing for the multidisciplinary work groups that they will meet in their professional work. In addition, the most prominent may be part of the CEV-Vanadis entrepreneurship plan, in which they will be challenged to create a project and bring the result to the real market.

CEV makes available to interested parties a headquarters in Madrid with face-to-face methodology, in which different and interesting features are offered:

Double official degree in 2 years: Spanish Degree + British Degree.

Practical methodology: the program is constantly updated and focuses on the development of real projects.

You will learn to develop native and hybrid Apps for systems like iOS and Android using emerging technologies such as Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality, Big Data, Machine Learning or the Internet of Things (IoT).

Classes reduced to 20 students for greater personalization in learning

Direct job placement: 100% of our last promotion already has a job.

Active teaching team and protagonist in the development of projects for leading companies such as Santander, Travel Club, PWC or PepsiCo.

Mobility scholarships for internships of the Erasmus + program in countries of the European Union for three months.

In addition, they offer a unique online learning methodology, which will allow you to learn new content every week and obtain the same qualification as in the face-to-face training cycle. You can enjoy access to an average of 3 hours of new content every week, streaming classes, minimum response times, 2 years of professional software license and a whole team of highly trained tutors and technicians always available.

The world of work has changed a lot in recent years, with different exits that we now have the opportunity to take advantage of. The development world has a long way to go, Why not get on the boat?

