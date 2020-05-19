Atlético Mineiro returned to work on Tuesday. A week after a battery of tests for covid-19, the cast and coach Jorge Sampaoli in Cidade do Galo to resume training on the pitch. The activity was surrounded by care to respect the guidelines for social distance, due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

Athletes who were not active and members of the coaching staff wore masks. In addition, the players arrived in uniform for training, to avoid crowds in the locker room. The squad was divided into groups for training at spaced times. According to the club, the concentration hotel, the kitchen, the changing rooms, the physiology sector, the gym and the physiotherapy area remained closed.

“It is a step we are taking. The objective now is to put small groups in contact with the field again. As much as the athletes were doing physical work at home, isolated, it is not the same situation as working here, within our own structure of the CT, “said the club’s medical director, Rodrigo Lasmar.

“There is no other sector in the economy that tested all its employees before opening its doors. When we talk about supermarkets, pharmacies, industry, nobody did as much evaluation and was as careful as we are having. The coronavirus is there, we haven’t page of this difficult situation yet, but with security, tranquility and respecting all guidelines, we are able to return safely and have the Rooster again at least here in CT, to give a taste to the crowd that we are returning. “

Back on the CT lawn after two months, Sampaoli did a tactical defense training. But he indicated little of what he intends to do on the team. The activity was closed to the press. One of the novelties of the activity was the presence of midfielder Gustavo Blanco, who has suffered a series of injuries. He hasn’t played a game since 2018.

From now on, the squad will have to adapt to new rules in the CT. “We will have the athletes divided into small groups of four or five athletes at most. They will arrive at different times, differently, so that there is no crowding on arrival and departure. We made a dynamic in the field in which these groups are not. Our objective, in this first moment, is that a small number of people have contact “, explained Lasmar.

“Everything is being done with the utmost discretion, all equipment is disposable. That is, all protective measures are being taken so that we have a safe environment and that we can follow our step by step. In this first week, the idea is that we do not have activities in a closed environment, only activities in the field “, said the doctor.

“Starting next week, we will evaluate with a little more care and, depending on this response throughout the week, we will be able to release for small activities in the gym, but always with a very small number of people, who will rotate. With each change, all equipment will be sanitized. “

