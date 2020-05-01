After some surveys even in the midst of the new coronavirus pandemic, Ponte Preta finally made official the arrival of three reinforcements for the dispute of Series B of the Brazilian Championship. In an interview this Thursday night, President Sebastião Arcanjo, Tiãozinho, confirmed that the midfielder Camilo, the left-back Ernandes and the defender Luisão are already settled with the alvinegro team.

“Camilo is a Ponte player, Luizão and Ernandes are also players who will reinforce our squad. About other speculated names, I want to reserve the right to speak when everything is on paper,” said the president.

Camilo disputed Paulistão 2020 for Mirassol

Photo: Disclosure / Mirassol / Estadão

After riding for several Brazilian teams, such as: Ceará, América-MG, Avaí, Sport, Botafogo-SP, Chapecoense, Botafogo and Internacional, Camilo arrives at Ponte Preta at 34, after being featured in Mirassol in the dispute for Paulistão.

Who also disembarks in Campinas from Mirassol is left-back Ernandes. The forward has played for Atlético-GO, Ceará, América-MG, Goiás and Chapecoense. Finally, who was also confirmed was defender Luizão, who had been doing a good campaign for Santo André, the club that led Paulistão before the stop of the new coronavirus.

Besides them, two other players are taken for granted at Ponte Preta on their return to football. They are: defender Rayan, from Ferroviária and midfielder Neto Moura, from Mirassol. However, as the two still have contracts in force with the current clubs, the Ponte board still preferred not to speak out officially.

