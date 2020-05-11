The wait for the arrival of the new Kia Sorento has ended, and after its arrival, the automaker reveals details of some of the technologies that will debut in this SUV in Europe

Kia has included in the new Sorento a novel blind spot monitor system or Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM) For its acronym in English, a system that completely eliminates the blind spots of the car and makes it easier to identify if a car is approaching the sides of our vehicle.

This system is integrated into the functions offered by the new high definition digital instrumentation Supervision TFT-LCD 12.3-inch that replaces the previous analog in Sorento. The new benefits also include a peripheral vision monitor that helps to perform maneuvers, as well as a system to avoid collisions during parking.

The arrival of Kia Sorento a Europa will include all these new systems in the different variants of the new SUV equipped with the system Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA).

Cameras of the Blind-Spot View Monitor system of the Kia Sorento.

Credit: Courtesy Kia.

Currently, most blind spot detectors tell us when we can change lanes by means of a visual light signal integrated into the side mirrors, normally accompanied by an acoustic warning, however, the Kia goes one step further.

According to the Motorpasion portal, this technology makes use of two wide-angle and high-resolution cameras, which have been located in the exterior rear-view mirrors and which collect the image of what is on the left to the right of the car to display it in the frame. of digital instruments.

When the driver activates either of the two turn signals, indicating that he is going to change lanes, the instrument panel temporarily replaces the speedometer showing the left or right side of the vehicle environment and providing a wider angle of view than that shown in the rear-view mirrors. .

**********

It may interest you.

.