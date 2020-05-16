For more than 60 days without playing an official match, Bruno Henrique has been carrying out the distance training program created by Palm Trees from his parents’ house, in the interior of Paraná. With a brother who plays futsal in Italy, the steering wheel favors the preservation of life during the coronavirus pandemic.

“My brother, for the time being, is there with his family. They spent a difficult time and spent almost two months without leaving home,” he described, as Italy was one of the countries most affected by the covid-19. “They are waiting for the moment to return to Brazil safely,” he added.

Unable to work at the Football Academy, Palmeiras created a special dynamic. From the training center, the club’s physical trainers demonstrate how the exercises should be done and the players, from a distance, follow through on the proposals.

“I am dying to start training and playing again, but unfortunately, at the moment there is no way. What you can do is wait for the authorities and the right time to return safely. This is the most important thing: you preserve our lives, lives of those who work, the lives of families “, said Bruno Henrique.

The São Paulo Football Federation (FPF) and its affiliates decided to wait for the approval of the municipal and state health authorities to resume activities. This Friday, the cast from the city of São Paulo completed the second week followed by distance work.

“We like space, running. Football is a contact sport and needs people to develop. So, it is not very cool (training at a distance), no. But it is what you have to do. Unfortunately, we are living this and we need to maintain our physical condition “, commented Bruno Henrique.

Sports Gazette

