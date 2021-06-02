With breakfast in bed, Lana Rhoades melts her fans | Instagram

The beautiful actress Lana Rhoades has done everything to win over users on social networks and the truth is that she has done quite well to this day, so much so that she has completely dethroned the actress Mia Khalifa.

The beautiful young woman chose an outfit based on a set of white lace lingerie to try to cover her body; However, that was to no avail, since it is too much skin that was exposed, something that his followers greatly appreciate.

In the photograph, the actress appears sitting face-on, showing her breakfast in the morning, something that makes the image even more maddening for everyone.

On the other hand, what many did not imagine, Mia Khalifa was unseated, yes the adult film star has enormous competition because Lana Rhoades has come to make everyone in this field mad and her publications madden millions on social networks.

The fearless 24-year-old girl already has 345 million 629 thousand 242 views in her videos, becoming the most sought-after actress in this field in 2019, leaving Khalifa in second place with 269 million 73 thousand 766 views.