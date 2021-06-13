With Brad Pitt? Angelina Jolie is captured on a visit alone

With Brad Pitt? Angelina Jolie is caught on a visit alone | .

Reconciliation? Rumors break out after the actress, Angelina Jolie, makes a suspicious visit to a former partner with whom it seems she wanted to have a good time, this after being captured in the building where her former spouse lives.

This time, the story would tell a different moment, Angelina Jolie, was captured by the lens of the paparazzi visiting a building with a special item in hand to have a good time, however, it would not be with Brad Pitt with whom he would meet.

It’s Jonny Lee Miller, ex-husband of the “movie actress“who lives in the popular sector of Dumbo (Brooklyn, United States) whom Brad Pitt’s ex-partner visited with an expensive bottle of Peter Michel in hand.

Wearing a long cream trench coat, a Louis Vuitton bag and matching sandals, the movie “producer” arrived, without even a bodyguard! What aroused great controversy by circulating some photos on social networks.

After the press was aware, finally, Angelina Jolie Voight, left three hours later, at 10:30 pm last Friday from the department of the British actor of the “Dexter” series.

It also transpired that the Californian star visited some shops and galleries in Brooklyn before visiting her ex-partner. Jonny Lee Miller were married during 1996 and 1999, according to ..

Apparently, in recent months, it would be the “activist for the rights of American women” who would show regret for having ended her marriage with the 48-year-old actor.

The 46-year-old Oscar winner and the actor in films like “Trainspotting” continued their friendship after their separation, however, Jolie Voight has publicly expressed her regret at ending their marriage.

The Angelina Jolie and Jonny Lee Miller Story

The daughter of actor John Voigth and Marcheline Bertrand acted with Miller in the film “Hackers” in 1995, later they married, when she was 20 years old.

However, the reunion did not last long as the two separated in 1997 after their busy schedules in Hollywood forced them to live in an ocean in between, they finally requested their separation in 1999.

However, for the star of films such as “cyborg”, “hackers” and “interrupted innocence”, divorcing the Briton “was probably the dumbest thing I have ever done”, revealed Angelina Jolie in 2004, in an interview for B magazine.

After her failed marriage, Angelina Jolie Voight, today the current mother of six children, married and separated two more times, her second marriage was with Billy Thornton, in a relationship that she was in from 2000 to 2003, and finally with Brad Pitt with which he maintains a legal battle for the custody of his seven children.

For his part, Lee Miller was married for ten years to the interpreter of “Law & Order”, Michele Hicks, from whom he separated in 2018.

Recently, Angelina Jolie, named “UN Goodwill Ambassador” who had a legal battle for the custody of her six children, of whom three, procreated with the actor of “Ad Astra”, Brad Pitt, lost the judgment by what that she would now be forced into joint custody.

Except for his son Maddox who is over the age of 19, who apparently has distanced himself significantly from the interpreter, his “adoptive father”, they say.