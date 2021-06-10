With blockade, neighbors ask for support to find Ana María and her daughter Estrellita

MEXICO CITY.- Dozens of residents of Ana María Sierra and her daughter Estrella took to the streets to ask for the support of the citizens to find their whereabouts of the possible person responsible for taking them from their home in the Valle de Aragón neighborhood, third section in Ecatepec.

Dressed in white and with roses in their hands, they walked silently through the streets of the municipality to position themselves on Central Avenue and Río de los Remedios, blocking the direction of Mexico City.

It may interest you: Ana María and her daughter Estrella have been missing for 3 weeks

With canvases and banners, family and friends led by Ana María Sierra’s father requested the support to be able to find them after they disappeared from their home on May 18.

It should be noted that one day before disappearing, he was waiting for his supposed partner Roberto Octavio ‘N’ and the next morning neighbors saw his truck leave with the mattress on the awning.

When looking at the home of Ana and Estrellita, eight years old, they found everything mixed up and they realized that some valuable items were missing, such as screens and jewelry from the young English teacher.

Now they ask the authorities and citizens for help to find them.

Find accurate information about Mexico City in Community.

Are you about to do a procedure? Check here costs and requirements.

*

sarr