with black details and more complete equipment

The Jaguar I-Pace was the British firm’s first 100% electric model and has garnered quite a bit of recognition since its launch in 2018. Now undergoes a slight update In order to maintain a good position in the market, the number of direct rivals has now been increasing. One of the ways is by launching special editions such as the Jaguar I-Pace Black, which provides greater aesthetic appeal thanks to its specific elements.

It can be added to S, SE and HSE versions; incorporating as standard some details that would otherwise be optional. Add the «Black Pack» to have some parts of the exterior in black, such as the mirrors, the grille and its frame, the outline of the windows or the badges. Also in that color are the 20 inch wheels with five spokes. Its exterior, which can be in various colors, adds darkened windows and a panoramic roof.

If we go inside the Jaguar I-Pace Black, the black remains thanks to the Ebony leather sports seats and upholstery. This is complemented by the Gloss Black finishes to match the exterior. Technology comes from the hand of Pivi Pro multimedia system with a navigation that shows the available charging stations and an estimate of the charge level to schedule trips. Full connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is not lacking, as well as remote software updates.

Other news in equipment of the new Jaguar I-Pace are the climate control with an air ionization system, which includes PM2.5 filtering, or the ClearSight digital rear view mirror, which uses a camera to offer an unobstructed rear view. What remains intact is your electric propulsion system consisting of two motors, located one on each axle to achieve four-wheel drive.

This electric SUV achieves a power of 400 hp and 696 Nm of torque, so it has more than interesting benefits when going from 0 to 100 km / h in 4.8 seconds. It should also be taken into account that thanks to its 90 kWh battery it is capable of achieving a autonomy of up to 470 kilometers. In a single-phase 7 kW socket it could be charged in 12.75 hours, while if the 11 kW three-phase charge is used the time is reduced to 8.6 hours. It also accepts fast charges of up to 100 kW, with which you can achieve 127 km of autonomy in just 15 minutes.

The Jaguar I-Pace Black is now available at brand dealerships with a price of 86,280 euros not including discounts.

Photo gallery:

Photos