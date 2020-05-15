FORTALEZA – Ceará is the second Brazilian state with the most infected by the coronavirus, after São Paulo, according to the Ministry of Health. Until this Friday, 15, there were 22,490 confirmed cases, according to data from the state health department.

Hospital de Campanha in Messejana, Ceará, is built to help treat people with covid-19.

Photo: Disclosure Government of the State of Ceará / Estadão

To meet the high demand, the Health Secretariat (SESA) informs that they have already been opened 492 Intensive Care Units (ICU) and 1,670 infirmary to care for patients with covid-19 in the public network of Ceará, Fortaleza and interior since the beginning of the pandemic.

The government forecast is to deliver two more field hospitals by the end of May. In all, there will be 80 more hospital beds in the municipalities of Caucaia and Maracanaú, both in the Metropolitan Region. Caucaia is the second city that most concentrates cases of covid-19, with 820 behind Fortaleza, which adds up to 14,259 confirmations.

Both new units will work in containers to receive hospital beds with exclusive care for people with covid-19. “We have been monitoring the situation and Caucaia and Maracanaú are municipalities where the number of cases and deaths has increased, so we decided to open these two field hospitals to give more support. There are already more than two thousand beds opened in the state only for the care of patients with covid-19, both in the ICU and in the ward “, said Governor Camilo Santana.

Maracanau and Caucaia will also be expanded in hospitals that are already functioning. In addition to them, the State Health Secretariat (SESA) announced that it will increase the structure of four more regional hospitals in the cities of Sobral, Limoeiro do Norte, Quixeramobim and in the Cariri region.

“The Sobral hospital has met the demands, there was no need to transfer anyone to Fortaleza, but we are concerned that the municipality is moving towards a maximum occupancy rate. It is a region that is on the rise in the number of cases and also in terms of deaths, “said the secretary, Dr. Cabeto, who also reports that expansion strategies may change, depending on the scenario of coronavirus contamination.

Sobral is the third municipality in the number of cases, with 529 confirmations. Maracanau appears next, with 493 infected.

Until Sunday, 17, Ceará should receive more 200 respirators purchased from China, in March, the beginning of the pandemic in the state. “There was a delay in the delivery of this equipment that damaged the system, but the expectation is that they arrive by Sunday so that we can structure even more hospitals in the state,” he confessed.

On the night of May 14, Ceará received 20 respirators that will be allocated to the implantation of ICU beds by the state and the city of Fortaleza. The equipment is part of the load of 94 devices acquired by state and municipal administrations, with their own resources, but which had been retained by the Union in São Paulo. In all, 58 of these retained respirators have already arrived in Ceará.

In addition to field hospitals in Fortaleza, such as the structure set up at the Presidente Vargas Stadium, Leonardo Da Vinci and the Batista Hospital, four other hospitals in the capital of Ceará have already received attached structures to expand the supply of beds. In São José, 25 beds were created, in Messejana another 35 and in General Hospital there are 39 new vacancies.

The César Cals Hospital also gained an extra structure, which now houses beds for puerperal women and newborns, making room for 30 nursing beds, 21 ICUs for adults, 10 Neonatal and 27 obstetric ICUs, exclusively for patients with Covid- 19.

Number of deaths

Across Ceará, the number of deaths recorded as a result of the coronavirus reaches 1,476. In Fortaleza, there are 1088. However, the Union of Doctors of Ceará has received complaints that professionals are being pressured to certify deaths as “suspected Covid-19” without more detailed examinations.

In view of this, the union submitted a request for action to the Public Ministry of the State of Ceará (MPCE) so that investigations can be carried out. The institution also requests that the MPCE provide for the creation of a communication channel for professionals who have experienced a similar situation to make complaints virtually or in person, with the possibility of delivering evidence, subject to secrecy.

The complaint to the Public Prosecutor was made on May 14. The state got in touch with the union and, by message, the press office informed that the board and the legal team spent a whole day in a meeting to deal with the matter in the best possible way. Therefore, it was not possible to update the case.

“Due to the relevance of the subject in question, we are receiving numerous requests from the press, which makes it impossible to meet everyone on time. Therefore, to better serve our fellow journalists, the union will issue its position and clarifications through an official note”, he concluded .

