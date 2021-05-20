With beautiful friends, Demi Rose on TikTok and from the beach | INSTAGRAM

Today we were able to see a different facet of the beautiful british model Demi Rose, who apart from knowing how to model perfectly and always look very attractive also has a very funny part that she managed to reflect in a video to put her stories that was originally recorded for Tik Tok.

That’s right, the beautiful young woman recorded a attractive Y funny video in a TiK ToK with her beautiful friends, who were in charge of recording the moments in which they were enjoying the beach in a hammock and also in a beautiful house that seems to be from the British influencer.

In the clip we can see how Demi Rose appears holding a fan and moving them in a very funny and fun way before the lens of the camera that was recording it, so they created content that entertained their fans and there are many Tik Tok users who still did not know them.

Despite the fact that the clip lasts a few seconds and that on only one occasion we were able to see Rose, it was very funny for her audience, who are always on the lookout for the entertainment pieces that she uploads, either as a publication or in her stories that They tend to disappear every 24 hours but we rescue them for you so that you don’t miss them and you can enjoy them at any time.

In addition, he also posted a video, in which he appears winking at his faithful audience announcing that we will probably have new publications on his part very soon, which always come to impress, impress and above all, make Internet users fall in love with the great beauty of the young woman.

But apart from being young and beautiful, the model is also a very intense spiritual girl who enjoys the pleasure of reading, meditation, exercise and many other activities that we consider to be quite positive in her life.

She also places some motivational phrases in her stories so that we can be inspired in some way and receive her words with the affection that she has always seeking to help us in some way and share that wisdom with those who follow her.

Some people consider that de mi Rose is only a woman who knows how to pose and outdoors but has shown that it is not that she simply enjoys showing off in photographs a lot, but that in her daily life she has other deep tastes and still many dreams to fulfill. with which he will continue working and striving always with the best attitude.