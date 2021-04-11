With banks turning to Bitcoin, is it finally time to ditch the bankers?

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

Source: Adobe / Antonio

The banks are coming. After years of mockery and suspicion, major banks are gradually getting used to Bitcoin (BTC), and many major financial institutions are starting to implement cryptocurrency-related services.

In the past, much of the Bitcoin community has decided to declare: “Long bitcoin, short the bankers.” But now what Goldman sachs , Morgan Stanley, BNY Mellon, State Street, Deutsche Bank and others are entering the crypto space, is it now for long banks as well as for BTC?

According to industry players speaking to Cryptonews.com, getting involved in cryptocurrencies will be a huge net benefit for banks with little risk (assuming they don’t own crypto themselves). Similarly, while some commentators suggest that a large layer of bank-based custody could create systemic risk for cryptocurrencies, others claim that bank involvement will make cryptocurrencies largely more secure and stable.

Banks get on the train = the train speeds up

It seems that barely fifteen days go by without some major bank or financial institution announcing that it is getting its feet into cryptocurrencies one way or another.

In February, the oldest bank in the United States, BNY Mellon, revealed that it was implementing services for its wealth management clients, who could buy, hold and sell bitcoin through the bank. Likewise, Morgan Stanley announced in mid-March that it would allow its meteorological clients to invest in three bitcoin funds.

And in late March, it was reported that Goldman Sachs would welcome the second quarter of 2021 by offering its wealth management clients a “full spectrum” of investments in bitcoin and other crypto assets.

This is a big change for a bank whose investment strategy group effectively declared in 2018 that bitcoin was dead. And it shows just how much the mood of the banking sector has changed in just the last few months.

For many industry figures, this change is very positive for bitcoin and the crypto market in general.

“Adoption of banks is obviously the key at this stage, it will take the number of cryptocurrency users from 100 million to more than 1 billion,” said Igor Khmel, CEO and founder of the digital asset banking firm. Bankex .

According to Campbell Adams, founder of the interbank market Pure Digital Markets , bank involvement is arguably the most important thing that could happen to bitcoin in terms of driving wider adoption.

As reported this week, the State Street trading platform, Currenex, it partnered with Puremarkets Ltd (Pure Digital), based in London, to develop a wholesale multi-custodial digital currency trading platform.

“The fragmented and primarily retail-driven encryption infrastructure is a serious impediment to its development and vital maturation. Digital currency trading needs large balance sheet participants to drive capital efficiency and enable significant investment of real money and pension funds, for example, ”he told Cryptonews.com.

In particular, Adams suggested that the participation of the major banks is almost indispensable if bitcoin and crypto want to ditch their respective images as manipulable markets where the current price is not always reliable.

“The participation of global banks will raise the bar of quality and promote the establishment of a meaningful and reliable primary market from which meaningful market price discovery will cascade down to markets below – in a similar way the infrastructure of the traditional currency markets today; reliably, robustly and successfully even in periods of extreme stress, ”he said.

A new source of income

While the growing involvement of banks could boost bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, it will also be a boost for the banks themselves. Not only will they generate higher revenue by charging clients for brokerage transactions and custody services, but they will also increasingly develop their own blockchain-based platforms that will provide greater efficiency and generate new business.

“The underlying technology is key and it will not just evaporate – its use cases are too compelling for global banks and, more importantly, their customers to ignore. The value of cryptocurrencies is not their price, especially with respect to the banking industry, “said Adams.

As Igor Khmel pointed out, numerous banks are already starting to use crypto and blockchain for various purposes.

“Some banks issued stablecoins to automate internal banking processes, such as JPMorgan Coin for cross-border payment settlements. 70% of global central banks are piloting central bank digital currency solutions, ”he said.

Khmel also recalled the DBS Bank Singapore, which announced the launch of the DBS Digital Exchange in December, giving clients access to asset tokenization and secondary trading of digital assets. With such banks beginning to strongly embed themselves in the sector, they will be preparing for the future for a world in which cryptocurrencies play an important role.

A two-edged sword

Cryptocurrency holders might assume that this growing share is a good enough reason to resume the longing (rather than shortening) banks, but could the overlap of banking and cryptocurrencies create risks for both?

The featured Deribit researcher Hasu seems to think so, having published an analysis in May 2020 in which he argues that a large layer of bank custody (in which investors buy BTC through banks) could create systemic risk for the market. of bitcoins. This is largely because buyers can be prevented from converting their deposits at banks into real bitcoins (that is, they are prevented from withdrawing bitcoins), either because of government intervention or because bank fees have risen too much.

However, crypto industry players involved in the traditional banking sector say this is more than a remote theoretical risk.

“I don’t think there is a systematic risk of [centralización] of bitcoin due to banks. The industry will become more mature and there will be enough money for the development of both centralized and trustless systems, ”said Igor Khmel.

Campbell Adams agreed, arguing that a bank-based layer of custody would reduce systemic risk.

“The bank-grade, regulatory-compliant infrastructure would ensure levels of stability and security well above those currently in use. Credit brokerage would be implemented in a major way through a setup that further enables and stabilizes the overall crypto market for all, ”he said.

In addition, Caitlin Long, CEO and founder of the bank focused on digital assets Avanti , cautioned that the fact that Pure Digital is building an over-the-counter offering with bilateral lines of credit means that “big banks bring great leverage to BTC. But leverage and bitcoin don’t mix, it won’t end well for banks. “

Additionally, banks can create risks for themselves (and for the cryptocurrency market) if they start investing in bitcoins and other currencies.

“Another scenario is that banks place cryptocurrencies on their balance sheets, open cryptocurrency deposits and especially if they grant cryptocurrency loans. These are volatile assets with different types of risk, ”said Igor Khmel.

However, this scenario is a long way off, and if it becomes an increasingly tangible possibility, new regulations and guidelines are likely to be imposed on banks (for example, in relation to capital requirements).

For now, the cryptoverse seems to be mostly satisfied with the fact that financial institutions are starting to bring rich new customers to the market.

____

Learn more:

– US Banks Offering Crypto Custody Are “Unbelievably” Bullish and Risky

– Bitcoin, Ethereum and Stablecoin Tribes Fight for Profits from OCC News

– Colombia’s Banco de Bogotá begins a crypto pilot

– BIS and SWIFT intensify the race with cryptocurrencies for cross-border payments

– Davos Watch: ‘Underrated’ and Unsafe Digital Revolution ‘Magic Money Tree’

– Russian banks have the power to freeze or block accounts linked to cryptocurrencies

– Spanish banking giant poised for Bitcoin

– Several Swiss banks are ‘ready to go’ following the launch of Crypto Gateway – SDX

– Cryptocurrencies can disrupt legacy finance and add another layer to it – Dashboard