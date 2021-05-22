with artificial intelligence, Game PRO mode and its first Mini-LED

Sponsor company of UEFA EURO 2020, it presents its new TV models under the slogan “Your home, your stadium”.

According to Hisense sources, the objective of this TV 2021 catalog is to offer a complete range of smart TVs with the latest technology on the market and at competitive prices. Among the new functions of these models are technologies such as Dolby Vision IQ, AI Picture Optimization, Quantum Dot, Full Array Local Dimming Pro, Game Pro Mode, as well as the VIDAA 5.0 operating system to improve navigation and user experience.

Technology to optimize image and sound

The new Hisense TVs have the best technology to fully personalize, and intelligently, the user experience when enjoying their movies, series or sports competitions. To do this, the artificial intelligence image optimization system recognizes a wide variety of scenarios in real time, being able to capture the image and automatically optimize the TV settings.

Televisions suitable for video games

These new models are also intended for video game lovers, since they have different functions to make the experience unique and completely immersive. Its ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) sets the ideal latency (to a level below 14 ms) automatically and allows a visualization and interaction, without delays and without interruptions while we play with our friends. In turn, the VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) reduces, or even eliminates, lag, vibrations and interruptions to satisfy the need for a more fluid experience.

Dolby Vision IQ

Regarding the image, the new Hisense range has Dolby Vision IQ, which intelligently optimizes the image quality in any room at all times and without the need to use the remote control. Dolby Vision IQ technology dynamically adjusts to changing room lighting and different types of content being played, while maximizing the full capabilities of the device.

Filmmaker Mode

In addition, thanks to the new Filmmaker Mode, the user will be able to see their films the way the filmmakers intended. This new picture mode preserves the creative intent of the director and offers an unrivaled cinematic experience.

VIDAA U 5.0

In Hisense they have the best development to present the new update of their operating system: VIDAA U 5.0, an intelligent, intuitive and customizable content platform. It combines the best global and local content to offer the most engaging way to view content and simplify entertainment search efforts across platforms.

Hisense U9GQ: its first Mini-LED

Among the great novelties that have been presented by Hisense for 2021, the U9GQ model stands out, a TV that represents a new generation of the Premium ULED series, with its own technology and a great contribution from the company to the sector. This Hisense Mini-LED TV has more than 10,000 feedback LEDs to increase brightness by 2,000 nits. The result is images with deeper blacks and overall better contrast and better backlight control.

In turn, this new model includes advanced technology such as Dolby vision IQ, Quantum DOT, Full Array Local Dimming Pro, HDR 10+, Dolby Atmos, 3.1.2 Sound System. o Game Pro mode, among others.

A9G: OLED

These new Hisense 4K OLEDs integrate innovative and advanced software algorithms to avoid screen marking and thus extend the life of the product to enjoy its vivid, vivid colors. The new televisions in the A9G range have an anti-glare screen ideal for long summer days.

These models also have IMAX Enhanced, a certification and licensing program for high-end projectors and televisions. This ensures the supply of digitally remastered 4K HDR IMAX images with high quality, sharpness and powerful and immersive sound.

Hisense is the first TV brand in the world to achieve the Product Privacy Protection Certification granted by TÜV Rheinland, the most recognized German institute worldwide, guaranteeing that the TV complies with all European data protection and privacy regulations, in addition to developing a technology that is not so harmful to the user’s eyesight.

www.hisense.es