“With ‘Another Round’ we try not to be moralists”

Our review of ‘Another Round’

Across the Atlantic, the Mads mikkelsen (Copenhagen, 1965) is a career full of villains, manual villains that he manages to turn, sometimes starting from a compendium of clichés and with only a handful of minutes on screen, into twisted and fascinating beings. There are their roles in the Bond saga, in the Marvel Universe or in the dystopian Chaos Walking, which hits the bill on April 30. Or his disturbing Dr. Lecter in Hannibal, the TV series in which he ended with note – the weather, in this case three seasons, and the background material helped – the difficult challenge of taking the witness of Anthony Hopkins, making his own the psychokiller who defined an entire era. It is not surprising that when Johnny Depp was invited to leave the Fantastic Beasts franchise, his name was first on the list of candidates to play Gellert Grindelwald. Because Mikkelsen, in Hollywood, is the face of evil. Nothing to do with the one he has in Europe and, above all, in his native Denmark. Films such as After the Wedding (S. Bier, 2006), Flame and Citrón (OC Madsen, 2008) or A Real Affair (N. Arcel, 2012) show another face, kinder, equally full of some nooks and crannies that that one already had. confusing seducer who embodied in Torremolinos 73 (P. Berger, 2003). But it is from the hand of Thomas Vinterberg that Mikkelsen has found his most revealing face. One that personifies the bewilderment and perplexity of the common man. In The Hunt (2012), the world collapses after a lie. In Another Round, four high school teachers seek to regain the joy of living by always going ‘happy’, with a rate of 0.05% of alcohol in the blood. A toast to life that has taken the festival and awards circuit by storm, and rings out loud for the Oscars.

From the theory to the practice

“You and I have met before”, Mikkelsen loosens when starting his virtual encounter with PHOTOGRAMS. “It was on the set of Doctor Strange (S. Derrickson, 2016), right? I am good at faces “, laughs before explaining that he sees a very clear reason that justifies his villains in blockbuster cinema: “It’s the accent, giving the role of bad guy who comes from outside. It is something they have always done. What I want is that it is well written because, after all, the villain is the reflection of the hero “. With Another Round, Mikkelsen didn’t have to worry about the accent or the script. “The only thing I keep in mind when working with Thomas is that they fit the agendas”, He says. “I will say yes to everything. He told me the idea for the film right after The Hunt. I already planned to do something with this theory “, says of the hypothesis of the Norwegian psychiatrist Finn Skårderud according to which the human body has a permanent deficit of alcohol in the blood and that, by remedying it, we are more creative and the stress level is lowered. “I didn’t have the story yet, but I did have a lot of different ideas on how to integrate drinking into the daily routine … And in different jobs. Before deciding to have the characters be teachers, my role was working in a control tower at an airport. You can already get an idea of ​​what was happening ”, laugh “It was later when he decided to bring all the characters together in the same environment and that the story revolve around friendship and embracing life. And also about the role of alcohol in our society, of course. But from another point of view. A ton of movies have been made, many great ones, about the dangers of alcohol. Another round tells us about the energy you feel and the ties that are broken with two glasses. Seven cups give rise to another story. And zero drinks, a different one. We try not to preach, to be moralistic or to be oblivious to the problems that it entails, but neither to look the other way and not recognize that drinking is something that humans have been doing for thousands of years ”.

Of men and their crises

“There is an image that, for me, sums up the whole movie”Mikkelsen explains. “A train has just left the station and, on the platform, there is a man standing who looks at how it has gone and does not know what to do.” For the actor, that man is Martin, his character, but also Tommy, Peter and Nikolaj, his three friends and partners in the alcohol experiment, and, he points out, “So many others, and I am aware of how boring the concept is: middle-aged men lost in their crises. In the case of my role, stop wandering through life without knowing what to do to remember who he was, why people liked him, what made him a good teacher, he assures before adding another key theme: The game of mirrors that it is established between these teachers, who for me and Thomas are one of the great underrated heroes of our society, and the vitality, the desire to eat the world of the kids they teach ”. It is also clear that the film does not glorify an expired type of masculinity: “Men over 40, especially white and cisgender, are in the spotlight. For me, the protagonists could have been women and the story would work exactly the same. Another round tells us about people who have not only forgotten their dreams, but have also forgotten how to live in the present. ”

Live in the present

In Mikkelsen’s case, the film allowed him to recover a rusty past: dance. “I started on stage as a dancer”, remember. “But he hadn’t done it since, about 25 or 30 years ago. That was the real challenge, not to play someone who is always half drunk “he jokes. “Thomas wanted to make me dance, something that at first I was not clear about because I believed that it broke with the realistic style of the plot. I saw it more as a dreamlike moment, but it is clear that, after seeing it, I was wrong, he says of the closing of the story, a brutal catharsis for the characters as well as for the cast and Vinterberg himself. Ida, Thomas’s daughter who had to play one of my daughters, passed away four days after filming began “Mikkelsen says. “We stopped for a few weeks, but then we continued, as a tribute, with the conviction that if from the beginning the theme of the film was living in the moment, now it had to be even more so. It had to be a celebration of life. That’s what that scene represents “, go on. “You don’t know if Martin flies or falls, he feels immense pain and at the same time the joy of recovering his life. His dance symbolizes all of that. It was liberating to be able to do it. “

This article appears published in the issue of PHOTOGRAMS for April 2021.

