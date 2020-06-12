Before the MCU and DC released the biggest movies in the movie superhero genre, there were other feature films that were also based on comics that many wondered what became of them. That is why recently the director of ‘Wanted’ spoke of a possible sequel to his film.

For those who are not very familiar with ‘Wanted’, was a film released in 2008 and based on comics of the same name, starring James McAvoy and Angelina Jolie.

The story follows an office worker, who discovers that he inherited a unique ability that allows him to pump adrenaline to the brain at a fast pace. Which gives you the perception that time is slow and allows you to do all kinds of feats, but this gift comes with the novelty that will be introduced to a world of not so good people.

Since the movie was released, many fans have wondered if they will ever see a second part of their favorite movie. Now, thanks to an interview that the Deadline portal was made with the director of Wanted, Timur Bekmambetov, there he spoke of a possible sequel. And he advanced, that to give him the green light, it will be different from the first movie and could use the filming style that movies like ‘Chronicle’ or ‘Paranormal Activity’ have used.

“Maybe I could do the ‘Wanted’ sequel on Screenlife. I can’t imagine an assassin in today’s world running around with a gun. Why? I would use drones, I would use computer technology, probably. You don’t need to bend bullets anymore. You need folding ideas. During this crazy time, we’ve been living in Screenlife mode, and it’s very organic to produce movies because they can be made while people are at home in their safe place, “said Bekmambetov.

Despite talking about the format in which he would like to see its sequel, the director did not reveal who would return from the original cast of the 2008 film. For now, Would you like to see the second part of ‘Wanted’ in this film format?