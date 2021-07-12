With Android 12 you can enjoy video games while they download

The debut of Android 12 will bring with it several revamped features, both in design and functionality. In the field of gaming, Google wants users to avoid long waiting times between downloads and installations. For this reason, it has just announced a new option that will allow play a video game while downloading.

The novelty was announced during the Google for Games Developers Summit 2021. This new function promises to be especially useful in games whose installation requires the download of very large files. As explained by the Mountain View corporation, the feature will be available in games that use the Play Asset Delivery system on Android 12.

Through this distribution method, Legacy Expansion Files (OBB) are replaced in games that weigh more than 150MB. According to Google, developers who already use this technology in their games they will not have to perform any additional steps to activate the option.

However, the company will also be able to make available a new Android game development kit with the necessary tools for implementation. In this way, Android 12 adds a very interesting tool in order to seduce players.

Android 12 promises that you will no longer have to wait to play

The new ‘Play as you Download’ feature can be a turning point to improve the gamer experience on Android 12. Basically, Google’s operating system will get the basic files needed to run the game, and will continue downloading in the background.

The firm assures that they have already seen “games that are ready to open up to twice as fast.” Without a doubt, this new option has the potential to radically change the gaming experience on smartphones and tablets.

On the other hand, Android 12 will also arrive with a new dashboard for games. Through it, it will provide quick access to functions while a video game is running, such as recording the screen or taking screenshots. The new board with gaming options will initially be available on “select devices” and is expected to arrive in the next few months; maybe there will be news in this regard during the launch of the next Pixel phones.

