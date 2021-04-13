With Ancajas challenging and the ‘Titan’ deserving another chance

Jerwin Ancajas and Jonathan ‘Titán’ Rodríguez starred in one of the best fights of the year that served, among other things, to confirm the great moment of the super flies (the Jewel of the Crown), opened the door for Rodríguez to the select first level of 115 pounds and served as a platform for Ancajas to claim even with annoyance that the other champions at once dare to face him.

About that fight, about the level of Ancajas in relation to the rest, about the almost certain rematch between Kazuto Ioka and Donnie Nietes, along with the present and future of the super flies, I spoke with Fred Granados in the weekly talk at Box Azteca.