‘Atlantis: The Lost Empire’ is one of the least valued Disney movies, as it has one of its best stories and action sequences that all fans fondly remember. And now, The director’s plans for the sequel to ‘Atlantis’ have been revealed..

Before approaching the subject of the true sequel and that somebody is confused, indeed ‘Atlantis: The Lost Empire’ had a second part that went directly to the home format called, ‘Atlantis: Milo’s Return’. This came out, because when the studio was very active on the property, they had several projects in various stages of development.

Between them, was to make an animated series that would follow the expedition members as they investigated other strange phenomena around the world, and according to various rumors, it is said that he also crossed paths with the animated series ‘Gargoyles’. But after three episodes, the project closed in 2001, shortly after ‘Atlantis: The Lost Empire’ hit the movies.

So those three chapters became what many know as ‘Atlantis: Milo’s Return’. But the sequel, which will be discussed below, was somewhat different since it would have been a film released to the cinema, and with animation that a project like this really deserved.

It was thanks to an interview that Collider did to the director of the film, Kirk Wise, where Original plans for ‘Atlantis’ sequel revealed.

“Believe it or not. Story supervisor John Sanford, Gary Trousdale (creative partner) and I invented an idea for a sequel to ‘Atlantis’. It was unrelated to the television series that was running on Disney Television Animation. This was a full-length, full-length sequel to Atlantis. We were going to have a new villain in history. The villain was going to wear big, scary, wool, bulky, WWI-style clothing with a scary gas mask to hide his face; a little Darth Vader style. And this villain would try to retake Atlantis and finish the job that Rourke couldn’t do. And the big twist in the movie’s climax is that the villain is unmasked and turns out to be Helga Sinclair. Plot twist! “Wise said.

So there you have it! How would it have been to see Helga again, who apparently would not have lost her life after the battle at the volcano. Perhaps if the live-action (which is said to be in development) has a sequel, hopefully those behind the project can take up this idea. Did you like the idea you had for the true sequel to ‘Atlantis’?