With an orange touch and without Sergio Ramos: this is how the new Real Madrid shirt looks

Moved days in the Real Madrid after the official presentation of David Alaba as a new defender and Carlo Ancelotti as the coach for the next season. Florentino Pérez does not want to waste time and started building the team before Euro 2021, and they already have the home shirt.

“We Madrid fans know everything about winning, it is part of our essence. But this jersey represents more than just winning, it represents a spirit. In Madrid we have a name for this spirit and we call it greatness ”, they say in the presentation video.

They uploaded photos and videos with several of the players and it was striking that captain Sergio Ramos, a regular in presentations in previous years, was absent. The defender is in negotiations to continue or not in the White House.

Of course, in the official store they put Sergio Ramos’s shirt on sale with his number ‘4’, all from $ 136.00 onwards. If you want to place the La Liga patches you must pay + $ 6.00 dollars and if you want to add the Champions League patches the added value is $ 18.00 dollars.

“Greatness comes from community, from the conviction that we can go further when we act as one. Greatness is pride in what we have achieved and what we will achieve again. It is believing in this city, in this community and in this shirt. This is greatness, this is Real Madrid ”, they end in the presentation video.

The players featured in the official launch are Karim Benzema, Vinicius, Fede Valverde, Marco Asensio, Ferland Mendy, Marcelo and Eden Hazard.