Flamengo coach Jorge Jesus left Portugal on Friday to return to Rio and decide his future. The coach spent the last month in his native country due to the stoppage of competitions in Brazil due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

“I have two months to decide my life,” Jorge Jesus told reporters at Lisbon Airport, where he took a flight back to Rio. “At the moment, everything is open,” added the coach.

Jesus naturally dealt with a possible cut in his wages. For now, Flamengo has not yet reduced players’ salaries and coaching staff. On the other hand, the Rio club decided to start a series of layoffs of employees.

“I am no different from the others. All over the world, all professionals in all areas are discussing reductions and with me it will also be discussed, I have no doubt about it,” said the commander. The Portuguese has a contract with Flamengo until June 2020 and guaranteed that a possible salary reduction will not be an obstacle to get the renewal right.

“Flamengo wants me a lot and that is decisive in my choice”, analyzed the coach, who added that the high technical level of the team and the affection of the fans are the main factors that motivate him to continue in the red-black team. “I have, at this moment, no other project besides my commitment to Flamengo”, he stressed.

The Brazilian champion and Copa Libertadores coach did not want to take a position on the resumption of activities in Flamengo amid the pandemic and with the quarantine in the State of Rio de Janeiro and in the capital still in force.

“We have contractual commitments, we still have two more months of contract and Flamengo has set a date to return and we have to do it. Our professional lives, because of the covid-19, everything will have to be lived on a daily basis”.

TESTS

Flamengo will start conducting tests of the covid-19 in the members of the technical commission from this Friday. Players will be tested starting on Saturday. As he disembarks in Rio on Friday night, the tendency is for Jesus to perform the exam on the same day as the athletes.

“It is obvious that everyone will be tested, and after this first test, for a period they will be retested so that we do not have that immunological window that we say, where the rate of false negatives increases. Regardless of the athletes’ re-presentation date, they will go through all these procedures “, said Marcio Tannure, head of Flamengo ‘s medical department.

The Rio club intends to return to activities little by little. First the training should be in small groups, in an open environment, until it is possible to carry out the work with the complete cast. This is still not guaranteed, since the health authorities have not given the approval for the activities to be resumed and there is still no definition as to the return of the matches.

