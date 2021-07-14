“With an Olympic diploma I would be delighted”

07/14/2021 at 6:30 AM CEST

Jofre Cullell He will fulfill his dream of participating in the Olympic Games at only 22 years old, a luxury for this extremely shy mountain bike cyclist with his feet on the ground, but who transforms when he gets on his bike, a Mondraker weighing just 10 kilos, With which it is able to cover the circuits at breakneck speeds on winding descents and at a fierce pace on steep ascents.

Cullell acknowledges that “I am happy for the opportunity to have been able to go to the Games and now it’s time to go there, enjoy and do my best & rdquor;, he assures after giving us a good demonstration of his skills to be able to take good photos.

If anyone has benefited from the postponement of the Olympic Games for one year, it is this young man from Santa Coloma de Farners, an ideal environment to practice mountain biking: “I did not expect the opportunity to come to me so young and the truth is that By being one year late, it favored me in this regard as it gave me more opportunities to go to the Games. Last year with the coach we did our best to get the place and in the end we got it & rdquor ;, he explains.

He is convinced that being so young has both positive and negative aspects: “It can help me at the level of nerves, desire and motivation as stimuli, but they can also play against me in the middle of the race. You never know. However, I think that being so young you give more of yourself & rdquor ;.

You have a point of concern about the conditions in which the Games will be held in Tokyo: “They will be atypical Games without an audience and with many restrictions so when we are there we will see how we adapt & rdquor ;.

Goes to his roll

Jofre is sincere in assuring that at the Olympic event he imagines “giving my best. Motivated, focused. I’m a pretty serious guy and I always like to go my way and be for what I have to be, so I don’t think it will distract me from the goal & rdquor ;.

Cullell feels like a fish in water in the forests of Santa Coloma de Farners

| VALENTÍ ENRICH

In addition, Cullell already knows the circuit where he will compete and he likes: “It is all artificial, very technical with many sections of stones and very explosive. I personally like it. I’ve been training and preparing for the last few months to adapt to this circuit to feel comfortable at the time of the race & rdquor ;, he confesses after ensuring that the favorites will be “the Swiss Matias Flückiger, the Dutch Mathieu Van der Poel who is the best cyclist in the race. era in everything and the British Tom Pidcock, who is very young (21 years old) and is also one of the favorites, but It is a one day race and anything can happen and we will do our best& rdquor ;, explains the Catalan cyclist who assures that his virtue is that “I am very stubborn, I never give up. When something gets into my head I don’t stop until I get it. I think this can help me. With good preparation, goals, motivation, focus and a bit of luck on race day with no glitches or crashes, it will all work out & rdquor;. It will be with all this that he will seek his goal: “With an Olympic diploma I will be delighted with life and if it is more, then much better & rdquor ;.

Jofre Cullell responds to the SPORT test days before leaving for Tokyo | Valentí Enrich / Àngels Fàbregues