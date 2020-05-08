Although the term “lockdown” is being avoided by the Government of the State of Ceará and the City of Fortaleza, it begins to apply on Friday, 8, a municipal decree that increases control over public and private spaces in order to increase isolation existing social network. Until the 20th of May, the circulation of people and vehicles on public roads will be more supervised, with a special focus on risk groups.

Other measures brought by the ordering are the control of the entrance and exit of the capital; prohibition of the operation of any formal or informal activity that is not essential, that aggregates people, brings people together and ends up creating an environment of contamination and strengthening of inspection in the communities.

When walking through the streets of the city, it is possible to see that the almost unanimity of people has already adopted the use of the mask, mandatory since Tuesday, 5th, by state decree that is also valid until the 20th of this month. However, there are still many open stores that try to disguise their operation by closing one of the doors.

The agglomerations and especially the queues at the banks are part of the scenario of traditionally busy places, such as the Fortaleza Center. In the streets Senador Pompeu and Pedro I there is still intense movement of cars, remembering a normal day. In the most remote neighborhoods, such as Granja Portugal, control over trade is even less and open markets continue to occur.

According to data from the IntegraSUS platform, from Sesa (Health Secretariat), Ceará registered until this Thursday, 7, 13,888 cases of coronavirus and 903 deaths from the disease. Fortaleza is by far the city in the state with the highest number of confirmed cases (9,241) and deaths (655); 72% of these deaths were from people who had some comorbidity, such as diabetes, chronic cardiovascular disease and other chronic lung diseases.

The lethality rate is 7.07% in the capital, which currently has an average of 12 deaths per day. Among the deaths, 72.53% were from people over 60 years old. According to Sesa’s Epidemiological Bulletin No. 24, between April 2 and May 5, there was an increase of more than 400% in the occupancy of infirmary and ICU beds for covid-19 and patients using mechanical ventilation.

According to the report, the occupancy rate in ICUs (Intensive Care Unit) in the capital is 97.1% and the occupancy rate in wards is 88.9%. Inland, these numbers are, respectively, 83.5% and 94.9%, which indicates that Ceará is very close to a collapse in its health system.

Today, 800 nursing beds, 621 ICU beds and 419 mechanical ventilators are being used by patients with suspected or confirmed coronavirus in the state public and private health network. There are expectations that 200 respirators will arrive in Ceará by the end of next week, according to Health Secretary Dr. Cabeto at a press conference held this Thursday.

The reality behind the numbers Maria de Fátima Pereira Lima, 55, is a nurse at the Hospital de Messejana Dr. Carlos Alberto Studart Gomes. Despite all the care he took to avoid contamination by covid-19, he ended up contracting the disease together with his two children, with whom he shares the house. “There is no way to know how I got it. I arrived one day on duty with a fever, my body very tired, a sore throat. As they say that four days before you can transmit without symptoms, I imagine I must have passed it on to my children”, she reports .

Maria de Fátima has been on sick leave for eight days. To prevent the contamination of more people, he sent his mother to his brother’s house, although he says he is already showing improvement in symptoms.

Paulo José Paula Medeiros, a 67-year-old retired lawyer, lived in Maranguape and was admitted to the Eusébio UPA (Emergency Care Unit) on April 24 with fever, tiredness and shortness of breath. As the site had only three respirators, after two days he was sent to Leonardo da Vinci Hospital, which currently only receives a covid-19 patient. With diabetes and hypertension and with acute respiratory failure, he could not resist.

“We made a great effort, we talked to everyone to transfer him to the hospital because he had a better structure there”, reports Alexandre Igor Araripe Medeiros, 39, son of Paulo José and professor of Physical Education at UFC (Universidade Federal do Ceará). Medeiros defends social isolation. “I am extremely in favor of confinement. It is absurd who can be inside the house and go to the street”, he says. However, he believes that, despite the decrees, people will remain on the streets. “If there is no police to arrest a criminal, will she arrest anyone who does not quarantine?”, He concludes.

See too:

From walker, 99-year-old war veteran raises millions for British public health

.