SOROCABA – It is time for the interior of São Paulo to face an escalation in cases of coronavirus, as is already happening in the metropolitan region of São Paulo. Data released on Tuesday (5) by the State Secretariat for Regional Development show that, from April 3 to May 1, the number of cases grew by 2,532% in the interior, while in the metropolitan region the growth was 625% . According to the specialist in health geography and professor at Universidade Estadual Paulista (Unesp), Raul Guimarães, there is an acceleration in the number of new cases, reaching smaller municipalities. “The risk of lacking hospital care capacity for the most serious cases is great”, he warned.

The spread of the virus happened very quickly in the state, according to him. In just over 40 days, from March 17 to April 30, when only 9 cities in the metropolitan region had cases, the number in the state jumped from 164 to 28,693. Deaths rose from 1 to 2,375. The data show that the disease has spread throughout the state of São Paulo, with confirmed cases in 332 of the 645 municipalities, 293 (88%) of which are inland and coastal. Of the 150 cities that have already registered deaths, 114 (76%) are outside the metropolitan region of São Paulo.

The increase in the number of infected people occurred in all regions of the interior, although unevenly, according to the data. From April 15 to 30, coronavirus cases grew by 1,125% in the region of Itapeva, in southwest São Paulo; 546% in Registro, in the Ribeira Valley, and 475% in Barretos, north of the state. The lowest growth rates were in Ribeirão Preto (87%), São José do Rio Preto (91%) and the central region of the State (165%).

Among the ten cities with the highest number of deaths, three are in Baixada Santista: Santos (645 cases and 55 deaths); Praia Grande (159 cases and 29 deaths) and Guarujá (194 cases and 14 deaths). Inland, the largest cities are the most affected by the virus, such as Campinas (430 cases, 24 deaths), Sorocaba (145 cases, 21 deaths) and São José dos Campos (257 cases and 14 deaths). “The figures indicate that the regional capitals played a role in spreading the disease to the municipalities under their direct influence, as we had predicted in an analysis made a month ago,” he explained.

In the case of Baixada Santista, according to the researcher, the greatest spread of the virus is related to its proximity to the metropolis of São Paulo – the two regions are connected by important road corridors, such as the Anchieta-Imigrantes System. “The port of Santos is also certainly a risk area. We do not know if there was the necessary rigor in monitoring the use of public space, especially the beaches,” he said. On Monday (4), the city of Praia Grande released the practice of surfing and other individual activities at sea, between 5 and 8 am. Access to the beaches remains restricted.

The disease also reached the small cities of São Paulo once and for all. In 45 municipalities with less than ten thousand inhabitants, there was already a positive case, and in seven cities, at least one death occurred. The smallest, Pedrinhas Paulista, with 3,093 inhabitants, entered the list on April 27, when a 55-year-old woman died after showing symptoms of dengue. The examination identified covid-19 as the cause of death. Before, a death had already been registered in Caiabu, with 4,191 residents.

Mayor of Pedrinhas Paulista, Sergio Fornasier (DEM) said that after the death, measures against the virus were reinforced. “We signed a decree, which has been in effect since Monday (4), forcing the use of a mask in public offices, public transportation, commercial establishments, essential services and other public places. We live in a difficult time and the population needs to be with us. ” In city blocks, residents can exchange a liter of milk for a mask or alcohol gel.

The virus reached the most isolated regions of the state. In Vale do Ribeira, there are already 84 confirmed cases and six deaths. Cananeia, in the extreme south, totaled 10 cases and two deaths. There was also a death in Barra do Turvo, a municipality that has 80% of the territory covered by Atlantic forest reserves. In the Presidente Prudente region, far west of São Paulo, the number of cases rose from 12 to 67 (458%) and there were 11 deaths. Six deaths occurred in Presidente Venceslau, where two of the largest penitentiaries in the interior are located. The region has the largest number of prison units, but visits to prisoners are suspended due to the pandemic.

FUNERAL

The regions with the highest number of cases have in common a low level of social isolation, according to the Regional Development portfolio. In Itapeva, a region with a record increase, isolation fell to 47%, far below the ideal, which would be 70%. This Wednesday (6), the city asked the authorization of the prevention committee of the covid-19 of the city itself to release the funerals to the relatives of people killed with the virus. The measure goes against the rest of the State, where the wake is prohibited due to the risk of contamination. “The objective is to care for human dignity during mourning”, justified the municipality.

For the researcher from Unesp, the lower the rate of social isolation, the greater the progression of the virus tends to be. It happened in the region of Bauru, where the rate dropped from 55% to 50% and the cases increased 390%, from 39 to 191. Guimarães argues that the measures to avoid agglomerations and social contacts need to be stricter. “Unfortunately, we have not built the conditions for the relaxation of social isolation. On the contrary, in a few weeks we will have to be even tougher to try to stop the acceleration in contagion.”

There is a need, according to him, to prepare the hospital structure to respond to the increase in cases with potential for hospitalization. In the regions of Botucatu, Sorocaba and Baixada Santista, hospitals are already overcrowded and ICU beds close to full occupancy. “We need to analyze in more detail the planning made for the coverage of ICUs destined for covid-19 in the interior of São Paulo, as well as the number of (pulmonary) ventilators existing in each region.”

Guimarães recognizes that city governments are under pressure to resume commercial and industrial activities. In Ribeirão Preto, this Tuesday (5th), the São Paulo Court of Justice (TJSP) ordered the closing of beauty salons, dental clinics and other services that had the reopening authorized by the city hall. The court’s rapporteur, José Luiz Gavião de Almeida, said that, due to the coronavirus pandemic, “there is less error in maintaining a more restrictive situation than in making social activities more flexible.” The city said it is awaiting a decision by the collegiate body of the court.

For the researcher, the end of social isolation may cost the State more than maintaining quarantine. “The economic losses are evident, but if we reach our maximum service capacity, the losses will be even greater. There are studies that demonstrate the fallacy of the conflict between social isolation and economic crisis. It is the opposite: countries that have not taken the health emergency seriously. public sector suffered much greater economic losses. I think that is the direction that Brazil is taking “, said Guimarães.

