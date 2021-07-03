with an eye on your dividend

Enagás presents one of the best dividends on the Ibex

Enagás counts the days to remunerate its shareholders with one of the best, and strongest, dividends on the market. We talk about a profitability of 8.56% At the moment, for a security that is revaluing in the year to double digit point, which is not bad at all.

Defensive and regulated value where they exist, it is prepared to make the second payment of its dividend charged to the results of the last year, without the pandemic effect having reduced the investor’s remuneration one iota. This second payment, after last December on account, is also one of the best in all of Europe. We are talking about 1,008 euros per share, with an annual increase of 5% and for which it will allocate about 260 million.

And the thing will not stay here. According to its Strategic plan it will continue to rise: the one referred to the results of 2021 will reach 1.70 euros, In 2022 the payment will rise to 1.72 euros per share. After 2023 to 2026, it is planned, as stated in the Plan, that the dividend will equal 1.74 euros per share in each of the years. In a week it will be effective.

In its stock chart, we see how Enagás does not mark changes in the last month, although it accumulates an annual advance, and therefore semester, which exceeds 9.2% for the value, which takes him away from the minimum for the year by 16%. However, it is still at 21% of the best levels of last year, prepandemic in February.

Among his latest recommendations we collect two: that of Deutsche Bank, by James Brand who advises to sell the security, with a target price of 17 euros per share, which already far exceeds its market price, and the maintenance of Fernando Lafuente to Alastra Equities, with PO of 20.46 euros per share. Its potential, therefore, is a meager 4% for the value.

While, the company is planning, together with Navantia, creating a green hydrogen plant “Gigafactory” which, as its name indicates, would develop the manufacture and design of large-scale, high-power electrolysers, to reach an annual production capacity that exceeds one gigawatt per year. And it is part of a great collaboration agreement to promote different projects in this area.

For José Antonio González, Enagás “reaches the zone of resistance comprised around 20.085 / 19.63 euros per share, whose overcoming, would enable you to update bullish targets heading to the zone of the 21,525 / 02,985 euros per share. For its part, we will not begin to appreciate a technical deterioration in the short term while do not drill the 19.22 euros per share, a level that is an approximation to its simple moving average of 40 periods or the medium term ”.

Enagás on daily chart with average amplitude range in percentage, MACD oscillator and trading volume

Enagás annual price

According to the technical indicators of Investment Strategies, Enagás reaches, in a bullish way, a score of 8.5 points out of 10 total points, with a one point improvement for value. Its trend is bullish, In both aspects, in the medium and long term, the overall moment is slow and fast positive, the volume of business mixed.

Decreasing in the long term, but increasing in the medium term, while the volatility of the value, measured in terms of the amplitude range, shows increasing in the long term, but decreasing in the medium term for Enagás.

