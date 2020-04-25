Vice-leader of the Italian Championship, the club can return to the group stage of the European competition after 12 years. For this, he plans reinforcements such as: Sebastián Coates, from Sporting-POR

According to Saturday’s ‘Gazzetta Dello Sport’, Lazio plans a reinforcement package if they qualify for the Champions League group stage next season, which has not happened since 2007/2008. Current vice-leader of the Italian Championship, with 62 points, just one behind leader Juventus, the club monitors names like Uruguayan Sebastián Coates, from Sporting-POR.

Sebastián Coates, 29, has been with Sporting-POR since 2016 and can strengthen Lazio next season (SAPO Esporte)

Photo: Lance!

The 29-year-old defender has been with Sporting, from Portugal, since 2016 and at the beginning of April declared the radio 10.10 AM, that he wants to play in other leagues, leaving in the air the possibility of acting in Italy.

– In football things change constantly and we never know what may happen in the future. At this moment, I am satisfied at Sporting, as I have always been treated well and loved by the fans. I don’t plan to change now, but you never know, the club may make the decision to negotiate and I have nothing to do – he said.

In addition to the defender, the Italian leaders intend to bring reinforcements to all sectors of the field. Names like defender Dejan Lovren, who is at the end of his contract with Liverpool, Gonzalo Escalante of Eibar and Mario Gotze of Borussia Dortmund, were surveyed by the Italian team.

