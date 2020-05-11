US President Donald Trump accused Democrats on Monday of acting too slowly to remove states from the country from isolation of the coronavirus by political calculation, without providing any evidence to support the claim.

US President Donald Trump 5/9/2020 REUTERS / Yuri Gripas

Photo: .

The president, a Republican who is running for re-election in November, is working to quickly reactivate the battered US economy, which is contrary to the recommendations of health experts to proceed more cautiously to prevent the resurgence of a virus that has killed more than 80 thousand people in the country.

Trump has encouraged states to ease the restrictions adopted to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. On Monday, he targeted Pennsylvania, a politically undefined state, but ruled by Democrat Tom Wolf.

“The great people of Pennsylvania want their freedom now, and are fully aware of what that entails. Democrats are acting slowly, across the United States, for political goals. They would wait until November 3 if it were up to them. Don’t make politics. Stay safe, act fast! “Trump said in a tweet.

Some of the states hardest hit by the new coronavirus, which has infected more than 1.3 million people across the country, are run by Democratic governors, including New York and Michigan – both major prizes in the November 3 dispute between Trump and the likely Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden.

Trump calls for reopenings with tweets urging people to “liberate” their states, fueling protests across the country, including large agglomerations in Lansing, Michigan’s capital.

The politicization of the health crisis is also taking place at the local level now that Democrats and Republicans are clashing over plans to reopen.

In Pennsylvania, some counties asked Wolf over the weekend to include his regions in the group he targeted for early reopening, according to reports.

Overall, Trump’s popularity has not varied during the pandemic – the number of adults who approve of him fluctuated between 40% and 45% between March and May, according to a national . / Ipsos poll.

Despite the growing economic damage, which cost the jobs of 20.5 million Americans in April, the majority of citizens have consistently said in surveys that they want to maintain social distance to protect themselves from the virus.

See too:

Virus reappears in Wuhan; Seoul closes bars

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

