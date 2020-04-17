Hope for a medal for Brazil at the Tokyo Olympics, gymnast Arthur Zanetti was another athlete who ended up being harmed by the pandemic of the new coronavirus. Focused on the preparation for the Olympics that would take place in July and August this year – postponed last month to the same period in 2021 -, the Olympic and world champion was close to his peak in physical form and now dedicates himself at home, in São Caetano do Sul (SP), to remain well conditioned during the quarantine imposed by health authorities.

“I understand that the postponement of the Olympic Games was really necessary because of the coronavirus outbreak, but I was frustrated because I was in an advanced and good preparation to compete in July,” said Zanetti, who was with the Brazilian team in Baku, Azerbaijan, and he had even disputed the qualification of the rings on March 12 when the organizers of the World Cup stage interrupted the competition in the middle because of the covid-19 pandemic. The selection would still go to the stage of Doha, in Qatar, scheduled for the following week, but the entry into the country was closed and the competition canceled.

“The concern is not only greater because we are no longer preparing for any competition at the moment. Because the Olympics have changed dates, next year, we will have to be 100% in 2021”, commented the Brazilian , who, back in the country, like all gymnasts and other athletes, saw his training gym closed due to the pandemic and started working at home.

“My training routine at the moment is based on specific physical preparation for gymnastics. I set up the training for the day and do the exercises. I don’t even need a spreadsheet from my coach Marcos Goto because I already have experience. I don’t have a specific time, but it is in around 50 minutes to 1:20 am of exercise. Quarantine is a way for us to protect ourselves until this pandemic passes, “said the Olympic champion in the rings in London-2012 and silver medalist in the same apparatus at the Rio 2016 Games.

The focus is on maintaining physical fitness, but Arthur warned that “it is not possible to be with your body 100%” as it would be if you were fulfilling your daily routine. “In the gym I have the official devices, the auxiliary devices, all the weight training equipment. At home I try to reproduce the same exercises that I do in the gym, but adapted, using a sofa, chair and other objects at home, but without doing the technical part” he explained.

SON

Zanetti announced on social media, along with his wife Jessica, that he will father a boy for the first time in a few months. That’s why he uses the quarantine to closely monitor his wife’s pregnancy. Her first child, Lian, will be born in a few months. “I am motivated by the news of my son’s arrival, very happy. It is a huge motivational factor. I think I will be able to take the son to the Olympics,” he added.

