This weekend Maribel Guardia he celebrated twice, and it is that, with a small meeting at his house he celebrated the birthday of his two great loves, Julián Figueroa, product of his relationship with the singer Joan Sebastian and her grandson José Julián.

Regardless of the recommendations for social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic, the singer organized a meal at her home to celebrate her son’s 25th birthday Julian, and the 3 years old of his beloved grandson.

Before the celebration that took place at her home, the artist shared an emotional congratulatory message dedicated to the two most important people in her life.

“There are no coincidences, God doubly blessed me this day, Congratulations son, I am very proud of the man you are building, I love to see how you have matured and when I look into your soul I am seduced by its light, thank you for giving me the opportunity to know my grandson.“She wrote next to the image in which she appears accompanied by her two loves, as she calls them.

Shortly after, he shared a photograph of the meeting where I assure they were being held as a family.

Finally, through a video that was played more than 130 thousand times, the reunited family was seen again while everyone sang the traditional mornings to father and son.

